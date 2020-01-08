February 2020

This month’s issue features a 32-page multihull supplement, plus Nikki Henderson shares the inside story of Greta Thunberg’s Atlantic crossing.

News

A tough test for Ultime trimarans in the Brest Atlantiques Race

‘Retro’ Ocean Globe Race welcomes Whitbread maxis into the fold

Rudder failure forces abandonment of Spindrift 2’s world record attempt

Features

Greta’s Atlantic crossing

Nikki Henderson skippers climate activist Greta Thunberg west-east across the Atlantic on the voyage of a lifetime

Winning the space race

Multihulls are making their mark on tradewinds sailing, as Elaine Bunting reports from the 2019 ARC

Swan shakes things up

Has Nautor’s radical new one-design ClubSwan 36 been worth the wait? Matthew Sheahan finds out…

Looking for Alaska

Jessie Rogers and her husband, Kit, head to Alaska with their family to rekindle sailing adventures of the past

Multihull special

Check out the latest multihull yachts and find out from one enthusiastic owner why you might want one too

New gear and yachts

The latest cats and the Fountaine Pajot 45 on test

What to see at Boot Düsseldorf, the world’s largest boat show

Innovations in air conditioning for smaller boats, plus the latest gear

Practical features

Special report

Preparing to transport your yacht by ship

Extraordinary boats

The 1901-built Swedish racer Ester

5 expert tips

How to boost boatspeed with a staysail

Road to the America’s Cup

Ben Ainslie on developments in AC75 hull design

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to mitigate wear from chafe

Navigation briefing

The new Fastnet course

Cover picture

The new Excess 15 catamaran from Groupe Beneteau. Photo by Christophe Launay