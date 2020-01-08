February 2020

This month’s issue features a 32-page multihull supplement, plus Nikki Henderson shares the inside story of Greta Thunberg’s Atlantic crossing.
News
A tough test for Ultime trimarans in the Brest Atlantiques Race
‘Retro’ Ocean Globe Race welcomes Whitbread maxis into the fold
Rudder failure forces abandonment of Spindrift 2’s world record attempt
Features
Greta’s Atlantic crossing
Nikki Henderson skippers climate activist Greta Thunberg west-east across the Atlantic on the voyage of a lifetime
Winning the space race
Multihulls are making their mark on tradewinds sailing, as Elaine Bunting reports from the 2019 ARC
Swan shakes things up
Has Nautor’s radical new one-design ClubSwan 36 been worth the wait? Matthew Sheahan finds out…
Looking for Alaska
Jessie Rogers and her husband, Kit, head to Alaska with their family to rekindle sailing adventures of the past
Multihull special
Check out the latest multihull yachts and find out from one enthusiastic owner why you might want one too
New gear and yachts
The latest cats and the Fountaine Pajot 45 on test
What to see at Boot Düsseldorf, the world’s largest boat show
Innovations in air conditioning for smaller boats, plus the latest gear
Practical features
Special report
Preparing to transport your yacht by ship
Extraordinary boats
The 1901-built Swedish racer Ester
5 expert tips
How to boost boatspeed with a staysail
Road to the America’s Cup
Ben Ainslie on developments in AC75 hull design
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to mitigate wear from chafe
Navigation briefing
Cover picture
The new Excess 15 catamaran from Groupe Beneteau. Photo by Christophe Launay