In the August 2021 issue of Yachting World Elaine Bunting takes the new Pelagic 77 out on the water with Skip Novak to find out if it is the ultimate expedition yacht. James Boyd looks at the rise of double-handed racing and asks how it has become the stand out success story of recent years.
We get behind the wheel of the Oceanis Yacht 54 in our boat test and take a look at the brand new Ultime Banque Populaire XI. Plus all our usual news, reviews and more.
News
Corinthian sailors create their own ‘NOSTAR’ transatlantic
A record fleet for the new-look Rolex Fastnet Race
Where next for the America’s Cup – will Auckland miss out?
Countdown to Tokyo 2020’s delayed Olympic Regatta
Features
Double the fun
Double-handed racing has been the stand-out success story of recent years. James Boyd discovers why it’s so popular
Caribbean warmth
Max Campbell and crew received a generous welcome when they crossed the Atlantic to the Grenadines
Built for battle
Is the new Pelagic 77 the ultimate expedition yacht? Elaine Bunting sailed with Skip Novak to find out
Oceanis Yacht 54 on test
By repurposing an existing hull design, has Beneteau just reinvented the 55-footer?
Fun in the sun
Toby Hodges checks out the latest sailing gear and water toys to maximise your enjoyment afloat this summer
New gear and yachts
Electric outboards plus inflatable SUPs and kayaks that can double as tenders
A range of portable coolboxes and sun protection appraised
Performance yachts and exploration vessels
Practical features
Special Report: How to work from on board your yacht
Extraordinary boats: The new Ultime Banque Populaire XI
Navigation briefing: Tactics for finishing the new Fastnet
5 tips: Dee Caffari on how to get offshore race ready