In the August 2021 issue of Yachting World Elaine Bunting takes the new Pelagic 77 out on the water with Skip Novak to find out if it is the ultimate expedition yacht. James Boyd looks at the rise of double-handed racing and asks how it has become the stand out success story of recent years.

We get behind the wheel of the Oceanis Yacht 54 in our boat test and take a look at the brand new Ultime Banque Populaire XI. Plus all our usual news, reviews and more.

News

Corinthian sailors create their own ‘NOSTAR’ transatlantic

A record fleet for the new-look Rolex Fastnet Race

Where next for the America’s Cup – will Auckland miss out? Countdown to Tokyo 2020’s delayed Olympic Regatta

Features

Double the fun

Double-handed racing has been the stand-out success story of recent years. James Boyd discovers why it’s so popular

Caribbean warmth

Max Campbell and crew received a generous welcome when they crossed the Atlantic to the Grenadines

Built for battle

Is the new Pelagic 77 the ultimate expedition yacht? Elaine Bunting sailed with Skip Novak to find out

Oceanis Yacht 54 on test

By repurposing an existing hull design, has Beneteau just reinvented the 55-footer?

Fun in the sun

Toby Hodges checks out the latest sailing gear and water toys to maximise your enjoyment afloat this summer

New gear and yachts

Electric outboards plus inflatable SUPs and kayaks that can double as tenders

A range of portable coolboxes and sun protection appraised

Performance yachts and exploration vessels

Practical features

Special Report: How to work from on board your yacht

Extraordinary boats: The new Ultime Banque Populaire XI

Navigation briefing: Tactics for finishing the new Fastnet

5 tips: Dee Caffari on how to get offshore race ready