2019-20 Clipper Race postponed by 10 months due to Coronavirus outbreak

The organising committee has moved to postpone the 2019-20 Clipper Race after crews were quarantined in the Philippines on Sunday (March 15)

The 2019-20 Clipper Race is the latest major sporting event to be postponed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced on Monday (March 16) after crews were placed in quarantine in Subic Bay in the Philippines, which is currently under “enhanced community quarantine”.

The fleet was due to begin the next leg of the race on Saturday, across the North Pacific Ocean to Seattle, but with the US currently imposing widespread travel restrictions, this was deemed to be unviable.

In a statement, the organising committee added: “This, along with the growing global uncertainty on how the situation could develop in the coming months, meant postponing the race was the safest option for all involved.”

Once the Coronavirus quarantine is over, crews will be assisted in returning home as quickly as possible. The three remaining legs of the Clipper Race will be rescheduled for January 2021, and the next edition of the round-the-world race will be delayed to a summer 2022 start.

“We are extremely disappointed to postpone the remainder of the Clipper 2019-20 Race,” the statement concluded. “We are proud of all of our intrepid crew for having competed in this race edition since it departed London and look forward to welcoming all of our upcoming crew next year when the race continues. We are also grateful to all of our crew, supporters and race partners for their continued support.”