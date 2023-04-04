Best EPIRB: 5 emergency beacons for leisure sailors

The emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) seems like an expensive little gadget to have clipped to a bulkhead in the hope it never gets used, but if you do intend to, or regularly do head out of sight of land then you really should have at least one on board. But, what's the best EPIRB for your boat and your sailing activity?

If you regularly cruise or race out of sight of land then an Epirb is an absolutely essential bit of kit to have fitted to your boat.

There’s a few on the market though and they vary in price. Tech Editor, Fox Morgan takes a look at those currently available on the market and compares the specs to see exactly what it is you’re buying.

Most of us will hopefully never need to use an Epirb and wonder why exactly we have this expensive piece of electronics clipped to a bulk head.

What level of specification and what budget you have for it is probably the first consideration.

First there’s cat 1 and cat 2 types. If you are racing, then the rules might state you must have a hydrostatically released Cat 1 version. For most leisure users a cat 2 type will be just fine.

Do you want to have built in AIS? There’s two currently to choose from on the market.

Do you want Return Link Service? There’s only one model currently offering this.

Do you want a really small unit that can slip into a grab bag? Or do you want something you can operate without your glasses and be a substantial object to handle with cold wet hands?

Ocean Signal RescueME EPIRB1

Reasons to Buy: Long battery life, user serviceable battery, very small compact unit

Reasons to Avoid: the antenna must be pulled out before activation, small unit might be a bit of a fiddle for larger hands

Ocean Signal make a well-regarded range of safety beacons, and their EPIRB1 is the smallest on the market. It has a 10-year battery life, and 48+ hours operational life. Being such a compact model as Cat 2 version, this will fit to some small bulkhead spaces and will slip easily into a grab bag.

It also has a 66-channel internal GPS and a retractable antenna which you must remember to pull out when activating manually. Hidden under the rubber band is the lanyard to allow the unit to float outside of a liferaft and remain tethered.

The Pro version of the EPIRB1 offers an an automatic release housing.

Specification

• Operational life – 48+ hours

• User replaceable battery – yes

• Battery life – 10 years

• Auto activation – No (cat 2) Yes (cat 1)

• AIS – No

• GPS – Yes

• 121MHz – Yes

• NFC – No

• Return Link Service – No

Ocean Signal RescueME EPIRB3

Reasons to Buy: the most highly specified leisure boaters epirb on the market, AIS, NFC

Reasons to Avoid: may be a little pricey for some, the antenna must be pulled out before activation, small unit might be a bit of a fiddle for larger hands

The latest epirb from Ocean Signal brings a host of new features to an already familiar compact unit.

The Epirb3 has AIS, which makes localised rescue easier for any vessel equipped with a receiver and near field communication which allows easier viewing of the unit’s battery status.

The other most notable addition is the return link service, which is an indicator light on the unit that acknowledges receipt of distress signal at a rescue center.

Everything else remains largely the same as the epirb1.

You can tell the two apart with their top housing, the Epirb3 is transparent whilst the Epirb1 is opaque.

Specification

• Operational life – 48+ hours

• User replaceable battery – yes

• Battery life – 10 years

• Auto activation – No (cat 2) Yes (cat 1)

• AIS – Yes

• GPS – Yes

• 121MHz – Yes

• NFC – Yes

• Return Link Service – Yes

ACR GlobalFix V4 406 GPS EPIRB

Reasons to Buy: large easy to handle unit, antenna always ready, simple stowage bracket

Reasons to Avoid: larger bracket requires more space on a bulkhead

This EPIRB has an internal 66-channel GPS, and a user-replaceable battery pack. It has a high-visibility LED strobe light, floats, and can be automatically activated via cat 1 hydrostatic release in housing or manually activated by cat 2 manual mount.

It claims 48+ hours run time, and comes with a 5-year warranty. The antenna is held by the bracket but deploys instantly on release.

Specification

• Operational life – 48+ hours

• User replaceable battery – yes

• Battery life – 10 years

• Auto activation – No (cat 2) Yes (cat 1)

• AIS – No

• GPS – Yes

• 121MHz – No

• NFC – No

• Return Link Service – No

McMurdo SmartFind G8 AIS EPIRB

Reasons to Buy: Large easy to handle unit, clear manual trigger, always ready aerial

Reasons to Avoid: larger bracket requires more space on a buklhead

As well as 406MHz and 121.5MHz transmitters, this EPIRB also includes an AIS transmitter to give local vessels location information and thus increase the chance of rescue by nearby craft.

It has a 77-channel multi-constellation GNSS receiver, manual/automatic activation, strobe light and 48 hours operating time thanks to a Lithium Ion battery that is good for 10 years before it needs replacing.

Specification

• Operational life – 48+ hours

• User replaceable battery – No

• Battery life – 10 years

• Auto activation – Yes (Cat 1) No (Cat 2)

• AIS – Yes

• GPS – Yes

• 121MHz – Yes

• NFC – No

• Return Link Service – No

GME MT600G GPS EPIRB

Reasons to Buy: budget friendly price, simple unit

Reasons to Avoid: a basic unit that doesn’t have some more sophisticated features of others, might be harder to find to purchase

The MT403 EPIRB has a 16-channel GPS receiver, a high visibility strobe light and can be automatically or manually activated. I and has a 10-year battery life and 6-year warranty included.

Specification

• Operational battery life is 48 hours, and a mounting bracket is included.

• Operational life – 48+ hours

• User replaceable battery – No

• Battery life – 10 years

• Auto activation – Yes (Cat 1) No (Cat 2)

• AIS – No

• GPS – Yes

• 121MHz – No

• NFC – No

• Return Link Service – No

What we look for in an EPIRB?

Internal GPS: Nearly all of the best EPIRBs available on the market today will have an integrated GPS, but if you have an older model, some of these don’t, which can mean they are much slower and less accurate at pinpointing your location

User serviceable battery: You might like to consider a model which allows you to change the battery yourself. Service centres can be costly but do offer peace of mind in return for an increased cost.

Auto activation: Some of the best EPIRBS can be automatically activated upon immersion, and some housings will automatically release the EPIRB to float free should it become submerged, this is mandatory for SOLAS vessels.

Retractable Antenna: These prevent damage when stowed, but must be deployed to allow the beacon to reach its full range potential.

Dual-Frequency: Whilst all will transmit initially on 406MHz, some offer additional 121.5 MHz for accurate search and rescue homing. Some models have an AIS transmitter for local position pinpointing instead.

Registration: Each EPIRB comes pre-programmed with a country code, so beware of buying EPIRBs online from other regions. You must register your EPIRB with the MCA in the UK. or the NOAA if you are based in USA

