M5 exclusive pictures: Ron Holland, an airplane and the largest ever sloop

Exclusive pictures of M5, the largest single-mast sailing yacht in the world, getting ready for an ocean crossing with a seaplane on her stern.

The incredible M5 (ex-Mirabella V) is about to embark on a Pacific crossing, and seen here with her designer and naval architect Ron Holland.

Photo: Ron Holland

This 77.6-metre underwent an extensive two year refit at Pendennis in 2012 which saw three metres added to her stern, as well as the removal and re-stepping of her groundbreaking rig. This extra space has enabled her new owners to keep a private Carbon Cub sea plane on her stern.

Photo: Ron Holland

Built at VT Shipbuilding and launched in 2003, she is the largest single-mast superyacht ever built, with an astonishing 90m mast. What was at the time considered to be a very daring yacht is now seen as one of the most iconic and recognised superyachts of the 21st Century.



Photo: Ron Holland

She accommodates up to 14 guests across seven cabins and has 15 crew, as well as plenty of entertaining space not often seen on typical sailing yachts.

Originally published on SuperYachtWorld.com on April 16, 2015

