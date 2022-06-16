Speed sailing record: A global battle for dominance

The history if the world speed sailing record is one of battles between boats, windsurfers and kitesurfers all vying for the ultimate prize

Though there have been sailing boats and sailing craft on the earth almost as far back as history is able to record, it was not until relatively recently that a speed sailing record was introduced.

As such, although the motor car is a newer invention than the sailboat (by many thousands of years) it was not until 1972 that the fist official sailing speed record was set, fully 94 years after the first car set the first land speed record.

There are many reasons for this. Partly it is down to the difficulty of accurately recording speed in the water and partly that sailboats and sailing craft had long been used for transportation and, as such, record setting was all about covering significant distances (crossing oceans, or moving cargo over long stretches of water) in a short time, but a time that was measured in hours and days.

Speed for a sailing boat then, as now for the most part, was about maintaining high average speeds over long distances. The idea that you might try to create a sailboat that could attain a high peak speed over and above anything else was not really something that people thought about doing that much.

When discussing the sailing speed record and world’s fastest boat, mostly people are referencing the World Sailing Speed Record Council’s (WSSRC) 500m record – often called the ‘outright’ speed record and the first to be ratified by then newly formed WSSRC in 1972. But there are many other sailing speed records now, all ratified by the WSSC.

Aside from the outright sailing speed record the 1 nautical mile record and the 24 hour record are both highly sought after records. The 1 nautical mile can often be competed in a craft designed for the outright record, but the 24 hour record requires ocean-going yachts as the current record pace of 37.83 knots means covering a distance of 907.9 nautical miles in the 24 hour period.

Speed sailing record venues

Initially speed sailing records were set at events run in conjunction with the WSSRC where any number of vessels designed for outright speed would compete over a predetermined 500m course.

Typically these venues would feature a stretch of water that was flat enough that waves would not be an issue and was also likely to have some decent wind at the time of the event.

In the early days, Portland near Weymouth in the UK (the sailing venue for the 2012 Olympic Games) was the effective home of speed sailing and saw the first 7 records all set there. With the sheltered harbour and regular strong winds – particularly in the autumn it was a great venue.

However, as windsurfers and other craft that could be sailed in shallower water came to the fore in speed sailing other venues were found, or created, which took the flat water and high wind concept a step further.

One of the most famous speed sailing venues of the speed sailing world is the Saintes Maries de la Mer Speed Canal, know as either ‘The Canal’ of ‘The French Trench’. This is a man-made shallow canal that was dug in a west-northwest/east-southeast orientation designed to take advantage of the incredibly strong Marin and Mistral winds that blow in that location.

This venue essentially became home to the world speed sailing record throughout the late 80s until the early 2000s.

Another (semi) man-made venue, which worked better for kitesurfers took over as the home from the early 2000s onwards, reflecting the move away from windsurfers holding the record to kite surfers vying for the record.

This venue in Luderitz, Namibia features a 1 km by 7 km lagoon west of Lüderitz, where between August and March every year there is a consistent, strong wind, blowing from the south at the perfect angle of 140 degrees to the course.

Initially this course was used relatively untouched to set records but man-made elements have since been introduced to reduce chop and perfect the sailing angle, so that now, the venue resembles The Canal in France.

Despite these three venues between them being the locations for the vast majority of speed sailing records being set, others came here and there as individual challenges went in search of the perfect venue for their craft – or got lucky with the perfect wind and wave state elsewhere.

Speed sailing record history

As we can see from the changing venues over time, the history of the speed sailing record is that of certain types of craft coming to dominate over long periods of time before being knocked from their perch.

Crossbow and Crossbow II

The fist speed sailing record was set by Tim Colman in his Proa, Crossbow. She was 56 feet long and had a 60 foot mast, but the main hull was a mere 22 inches wide.

A Proa features more than one hull but in an asymmetric configuration with the smaller hull essentially providing righting moment to counter the forces of the sails. The smaller, outrigger hull on Crossbow sat 30 feet from the main hull and was where the crew sat in order to add their weight to the righting moment of the boat.

In 1972 Crossbow claimed the record for the world’s fastest yacht at 26.3 knots. Coleman would set another two records in the boat in 1973 (29.30 knots) and 1975 (31.10 knots).

Coleman then launched another boat, Crossbow II, designed to bat his previous records.

Article continues below

Crossbow II had a waterline length of over 60 feet and was unique in many ways. Each hull had its own mast and sail which produced a bi-plane rig.

She was more similar to a catamaran than a proa but her two hulls were not built square to each other as in the traditional style of catamarans but ‘slewed’ with the leeward one several feet forward of the windward one. This was done to reduce the aerodynamic interference of the two rigs.

She was a resounding success and by 1980 had set four more records over the years, culminating in a final top speed of 36 knots.

The age of the windsurfer

Crossbow II’s record stood for six years but change was afoot in the speed sailing world as windsurfers where becoming more advanced and closing in on the record. In 1986, ​​Frenchman Pascal Maka set a new record of 38.86 at Sotavento, Fuerteventura.

Maka was ousted from the top spot in 1988, with Brit, Eric Neale setting a new record at the Canal in France and becoming the first person to set a speed sailing record over 40 knots.

Maka took the record back in 1990 before Thierry Bielak went on to set three new records at the same location topping out at 45.34 knots.

Yellow pages

Yellow Pages Endeavour was, and remains, one of the most recognisable sailboats for many. She was an impressive bit of kit, designed by Australian Lindsay Cunningham specifically to set a new outright speed sailing record.

In concept she is not dissimilar to a proa though she featured a central skimming hull, and two outriggers, one to windward where the pilot sat and controlled the boat and one to leeward which would counter the force of the sail.

The sail itself was a solid wingsail providing a vast amount of power for it’s size. The whole thing was something of a technological marvel at the time. However, unlike windsurfers it could not be sailed in a canal or trench and so the team needed to find a suitably flat coastal area in order to set their record.

In 1993 Yellow Pages Endeavour set a new speed sailing record of 46.52 knots, seemingly putting the record beyond the reach of the windsurfing world.

Cunningham and his team continued to hunt for a new outright record designing a new boat, Macquarie Innovation, which was a development of Yellow Pages with the hopes of putting the record even further out of reach. But they never managed to officially top that first record.

Nevertheless the Yellow Pages record stood for 11 years.

Many over the course of those 11 years began to wonder if this record could ever be broken and talk of a theoretical top speed of 50 knots became widespread. But finally in 2004 Finian Maynard on a windsurfer set another new record of 46.82 knots back at the old hunting ground of The Canal in France.

Maynard set another record in 2005, which held for a couple of years before Frenchman, Antoine Albeau stormed to a new record of 49.09 knots in 2008.

All of a sudden 50 knots seemed to be in reach.

Kitesurfing speed records

Just as the windsurfing fraternity had reclaimed their position as speed sailing record holders, the new upstart, kitesurfing was closing in on the windsurfers top speeds.

Kitesurfers had been building ever more impressive speeds over the course of the early 2000s, and in the same year Albeau set his record, American Robert Douglas stepped even closer to 50 knots, setting a record of 49.84 knots in Luderitz, Namibia.

It was a particularly good year for records in Luderitz, Namibia as Douglas was immediately ousted by Sebastien Cattelan, the Frenchman becoming the first to top 50 knots setting a new record of 50.26 knots.

But he quickly saw his record fall to fellow countryman Alexandre Caizergues who topped out 2008’s impressive four new records with a 50.57 knot run.

Hydroptere

Unusually in the history of the speed sailing record. It was an ocean crossing boat that would be the next to take the mantle of world’s fastest boat, setting a new record, not in a trench or a canal, or even relatively calm bay, but out to sea.

Hydroptere was the experimental hydrofoiling trimaran that was the brainchild of skipper, helmsman and project founder Alain Thébault, together with design studio VPLP. It was built on principles Thébault proved as early as the Nineties and launched in 2008.

It featured two huge hydrofoils on each outermost hull, which would fully life the boat out of the water.

She would set many distance records in her time, but shortly after she was launched, Hydroptère blasted into the record books, grabbing the 500m record for the D Class (44.8 knots) and the nautical mile record (41.6 knots).

The team’s ultimate goal was the outright sailing speed record, though and in 2009, she pushed this to 52.8 knots, and in the same year set a record of 50.1 knots over a one-mile course.

Although the kitesufers which came before had broken 50 knots, for many Hydroptère’s record was the thing that proved the final nail in the coffin for the theoretical 50 knot limit.

But the story was not quite over yet for the kitesurfing world, with several new records set in 2010, before the first man to set a speed sailing record on a kiteboard, Robert Douglas, also became the most recent person to do so, hitting 55.65 knots on his kiteboard in Namibia.

Vestas Sail Rocket 2

Having attempted to set new records in his original SailRocket design, Australian born Paul Larsen launched Vestas Sail Rocket 2 in 2011.

The boat, much like Yellow Pages, was build specifically with record breaking in mind and featured a plethora of technological advances. Special foils were designed and built, a solid wing sail was designed and built and the craft followed an aerodynamic philosophy of balancing forces that had never been seen before.

The Sail Rocket team identified Walvis Bay Namibia as the best venue for them to set a record and went about their business over the course of the next year.

After years of trial and error from their first boat launch to getting Sail Rocket 2 up to speed, finally in 2012 they got the right conditions and managed a recorded run of 59.23 knots.

But it was not over there, as they quickly upped that 59.37 knots before finally obliterating the record to set a new speed sailing record of 65.45 knots.

This is the record that stands today 10 years on. It’s a significant gap and one which has not been close to besting in recent years.

But technology is always moving forward and the history of the speed sailing record tends to be that of long periods of no activity before a flurry of new records push it ever higher.

There are already teams talking of 80 knots in the future, which are leaching boats soon.

If you enjoyed this….