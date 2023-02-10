Expert advice at cruising seminars this spring: book now

The World Cruising Club and Cruising Association have a busy programme of in-person cruising seminars to help you plan your sailing adventures this spring

World Cruising Club’s popular Ocean Cruising Seminar returns on March 25-26 2023 in Guildford, UK.

The weekend seminar is suitable for any sailors considering the transition from coastal cruising to bluewater passage making. Industry experts will cover topics including refitting a yacht for offshore cruising, choosing communications equipment, sourcing and interpreting weather forecasts and heavy weather sailing techniques.

The WCC will also be hosting their ‘ARC Bluewater Open Boat’ event in Lymington on 10 June. The open day is designed for those looking for their first yacht, or to upgrade to an ocean-going yacht, with advice on what to look for in a bluewater cruising boat, how to plan a refit, and what it is like to sail across oceans as a couple.

Speakers include industry experts, experienced and former ARC skippers and other cruisers. There is also the chance to meet other future ARC sailors.

ARC sailors’ yachts and brokerage boats will be on display, with discussions on how to start the process of turning a weekend cruiser into an offshore boat, and key things to know about the process of buying a boat.

For tickets and further information see worldcruising.com/training

The Cruising Association is also running a series of one-day in-person cruising seminars on popular sailing grounds which are open to non-members this spring.

These are an opportunity to learn more about a cruising ground which may be new, or for those who want to extend their knowledge, from sailors who have recently sailed there.

Saturday 28 January – Channel Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/channel-seminar-2023

Saturday 4 February – Round Britain Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/node/56482

Sunday 5 February – Blue Water Winter Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/events/bluewater-winter-seminar-050223

Saturday 18 February – Baltic Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/node/56482

Saturday 4 March – European Inland Waterways Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/events/eiws-seminar-040323

Saturday 11 March – Iceland, Greenland and Faroes Information Day – https://www.theca.org.uk/node/56484

Saturday 18 March – Crossing Biscay Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/events/biscay-seminar-180323

Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March – Mediterranean Seminar – https://www.theca.org.uk/events/med-seminar-25-26-march-2023

Each seminar is held at the Cruising Association House in London. For more information see theca.org.uk