August 2019

In the August issue of Yachting World, we highlight 43 of the best bluewater cruiser designs of all time to help you choose your next yacht wisely. Plus Will Bruton explains the benefits that augmented reality is bringing to sailing and Toby Hodges tests the disruptive Bente 39.
News
A bumper year for Cowes Week as the SailGP F50s come to town
Pictures from Palma of the written-off superyacht My Song
Widow of Clipper sailor demands changes following MAIB report
Dee Caffari reflects on lessons learned from being a MOB
Features
Greatest bluewater yachts
How do you choose the right yacht for you? We highlight 43 of the very best designs for bluewater cruising
Hard and fast
The legendary Michel Desjoyeaux says the Figaro series is the hardest race in the world. Matt Sheahan finds out why
Disruptive thinking
Bente certainly isn’t following the crowd with its new 39, but does maverick style translate into useability?
Cruising round Newfoundland
Uncrowded and rich with wildlife, Newfoundland offers a lifetime of exploration, says Tom Zydler
A vision of the future
See further, see more and sail faster… Will Bruton investigates the navigation benefits that augmented reality is bringing
Special report
Cruising round Australia with Janneke Kuysters
New gear and yachts
Cruisers for long distance and fiery, fast fun from 40ft to 65ft
Zhik Microfleece X Skiff Suit tested over a season
Practical features
Extraordinary boats
The wingmasted Eagle Class 53
Navigation briefing
Preparing for the Fastnet Race
5 tips
How to create a winning atmosphere with a new crew
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Coping with solo nightwatches
Cover picture
Discovery 55 – one of the great bluewater cruising yachts.
Photo by Mike Jones/Waterline Media