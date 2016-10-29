August 2019

In the August issue of Yachting World, we highlight 43 of the best bluewater cruiser designs of all time to help you choose your next yacht wisely. Plus Will Bruton explains the benefits that augmented reality is bringing to sailing and Toby Hodges tests the disruptive Bente 39.

A bumper year for Cowes Week as the SailGP F50s come to town

Pictures from Palma of the written-off superyacht My Song

Widow of Clipper sailor demands changes following MAIB report

Dee Caffari reflects on lessons learned from being a MOB

Greatest bluewater yachts

How do you choose the right yacht for you? We highlight 43 of the very best designs for bluewater cruising

Hard and fast

The legendary Michel Desjoyeaux says the Figaro series is the hardest race in the world. Matt Sheahan finds out why

Disruptive thinking

Bente certainly isn’t following the crowd with its new 39, but does maverick style translate into useability?

Cruising round Newfoundland

Uncrowded and rich with wildlife, Newfoundland offers a lifetime of exploration, says Tom Zydler

A vision of the future

See further, see more and sail faster… Will Bruton investigates the navigation benefits that augmented reality is bringing

Cruising round Australia with Janneke Kuysters

Cruisers for long distance and fiery, fast fun from 40ft to 65ft

Zhik Microfleece X Skiff Suit tested over a season

The wingmasted Eagle Class 53

Preparing for the Fastnet Race

How to create a winning atmosphere with a new crew

Coping with solo nightwatches

Discovery 55 – one of the great bluewater cruising yachts.

Photo by Mike Jones/Waterline Media