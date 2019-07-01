How to follow all the action from the 2019 Rolex Fastnet Race

Don't miss any of the action from the 2019 Rolex Fastnet Race with our essential spectator guide, plus follow progress from the race and all the news from the finishers in Plymouth with Yachting World's exclusive coverage

The Rolex Fastnet Race makes for a spectacular start, followed by 600-miles worth of tight, tough competition. Here’s how to follow the 2019 Fastnet and keep up-to-date with all the action…

Watch the start

The race starts from one of world’s most famous yachting locations: the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes on the Isle of Wight on Saturday, 3 August 2019.

Fastnet TV will cover the entire start sequence live. It will be streamed online from the official Fastnet Race website, via Fastnet Radio and on RORC Facebook live with expert commentary of the build up and for the entire start sequence, right through to the fleet leaving the Solent.

Fastnet Radio will be broadcasting on the Cowes Radio frequency 87.7FM on start day, Saturday 3 August, and simulcast with Fastnet Radio in Plymouth on 87.9FM.

There will also be a podcast from the skippers’ briefing, held on Friday 2 August.

The start sequence begins at 1300 (BST) for the 48th edition. The multihulls go off first, followed by the IMOCA 60s and Class 40s.

Time Class 1230 Multihull 1245 Imoca 60 and Class 40 1300 IRC 4 1315 IRC 3 1330 IRC 2 1345 IRC 1 1400 IRC Z and VO65

From the shore

The best vantage points of the start will be along Cowes Green and Egypt Esplanade on the Isle of Wight.

The live Fastnet Radio commentary will also be broadcast from speakers along Cowes Parade and The Green.

As the fleet funnels out of the Solent there will also be a good chance to see the yachts from Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight, and Hurst Castle on the mainland.

Further along the coast Anvil Point, St Alban’s Head, and Portland Bill should each give a good view of the race on its outbound leg.

Follow online

Yachting World will be covering the race from Cowes to Plymouth, with news, insight from the skippers, and video updates on our dedicated Rolex Fastnet Race page.

Event organisers RORC have a dedicated Rolex Fastnet Race website where you can find the latest images and positions of the fleet, blogs from the boats, web updates and daily updates.

Race tracker

You can follow the Rolex Fastnet Race online with the fleet tracker. Yellowbrick trackers are fitted to every yacht so you can see each boat’s position along the course.

View by class or select your favourites to follow friends and family, check out their boat speed and weather conditions in real time.

Social media

Virtual race

