Contents: August 2001

.

Leader

For all the wealth of weather data on the Internet, there’s no substitute for looking out of your window

On the wind

Parts of Team Philips found, budget pressures hit Team New Zealand. Plus: reports from the Round the Island Race and the Swan European Championships

Preece comments

Quite apart from the historical significance, the Jubilee regatta is likely to produce some great racing

Letters to the Editor

The Green Flash – readers offer their theories

Dogwatch

Get me to the church on time – summer weddings

Firefly

Preparing for a voyage means lists, and lists of lists

America’s Cup Jubileespecial preview

It’s going to be a spectacular summer in the Solent as Cowes hosts the 150th anniversary celebration of that most famous of trophies. We feature:

A magical place to be

Cowes has seen nothing like this before. How will they squeeze in the 200 visitors, some of them over 120ft? Plus: courses and other race information

Illustrious visitors

Some of the top names in the sport to look out for

150 years of the America’s Cup

How it all began in 1851 when America raced round the IOW and made history. Peter Johnson charts the story of the oldest sporting trophy

J Class spectacular

Racing together again, the three superb J Class yachts, Velsheda, Endeavour and Shamrock V could steal the show. David Glenn reports

A century of survival

One of the most successful, and resilient, classes, the 12-metres are approaching their centenary

A handful and no mistake

What is it like to sail one of the latest America’s Cup Class yachts? Matthew Sheahan finds out

Competition

Race aboard an ACC boat for an evening

Jubilee entry list

Full details of all 200 yachts taking part in this historic event

Cruising Log

Cephallonia gets tough on taxes; contaminated diesel plagues yachts in New Zealand

Letter from the northern isles

Beth Leonard reaches the Faeroes

Azores high

David Glenn joins the ARC Europe to explore a perfect pocket cruising ground in the Atlantic

BT Global Challenge

It all came down to the last sprint for home to decide the winner of the BT Global Challenge. Elaine Bunting profiles the top skipper and talks to crew about their plans for the future

Fishtales

A favourite old Fisherman anchor comes up trumps

Skandia Life Cowes Weekpreview

Cowes Week will be buzzing this year as visitors limber up for the America’s Cup Jubilee shortly afterwards. In our special preview we review the Big boat bonanza of Class 0 and Class 1, get inside information on the Fleet favourites among the rated classes and focus on the Class acts of Cowes within the perennial one-design fleets

Xtreme Sailing

A plethora of new 60ft trimarans

Leading Edge

Pioneering new glassfibre cloth with no sticky resin

What’s New

Casio’s second-generation GPS watch, robust GMDSS radio, onboard microwave and gorilla-proof winch handles

New Yachts

Three impressive custom cruisers from 77-110ft, the Sweden Yachts 42 cruiser-racer and new life for well-respected British builders Seastream

On test – Sun Fast 37

Sunsail have chosen this yacht to replace the durable and popular Sun Fast 36 for their 40-strong charter fleet. So what can their customers expect?



.