Contents: August 2001

Leader
For all the wealth of weather data on the Internet, there’s no substitute for looking out of your window
On the wind
Parts of Team Philips found, budget pressures hit Team New Zealand. Plus: reports from the Round the Island Race and the Swan European Championships
Preece comments
Quite apart from the historical significance, the Jubilee regatta is likely to produce some great racing
Letters to the Editor
The Green Flash – readers offer their theories
Dogwatch
Get me to the church on time – summer weddings
Firefly
Preparing for a voyage means lists, and lists of lists
America’s Cup Jubileespecial preview
It’s going to be a spectacular summer in the Solent as Cowes hosts the 150th anniversary celebration of that most famous of trophies. We feature:
A magical place to be
Cowes has seen nothing like this before. How will they squeeze in the 200 visitors, some of them over 120ft? Plus: courses and other race information
Illustrious visitors
Some of the top names in the sport to look out for
150 years of the America’s Cup
How it all began in 1851 when America raced round the IOW and made history. Peter Johnson charts the story of the oldest sporting trophy
J Class spectacular
Racing together again, the three superb J Class yachts, Velsheda, Endeavour and Shamrock V could steal the show. David Glenn reports
A century of survival
One of the most successful, and resilient, classes, the 12-metres are approaching their centenary
A handful and no mistake
What is it like to sail one of the latest America’s Cup Class yachts? Matthew Sheahan finds out
Competition
Race aboard an ACC boat for an evening
Jubilee entry list
Full details of all 200 yachts taking part in this historic event
Cruising Log
Cephallonia gets tough on taxes; contaminated diesel plagues yachts in New Zealand
Letter from the northern isles
Beth Leonard reaches the Faeroes
Azores high
David Glenn joins the ARC Europe to explore a perfect pocket cruising ground in the Atlantic
BT Global Challenge
It all came down to the last sprint for home to decide the winner of the BT Global Challenge. Elaine Bunting profiles the top skipper and talks to crew about their plans for the future
Fishtales
A favourite old Fisherman anchor comes up trumps
Skandia Life Cowes Weekpreview
Cowes Week will be buzzing this year as visitors limber up for the America’s Cup Jubilee shortly afterwards. In our special preview we review the Big boat bonanza of Class 0 and Class 1, get inside information on the Fleet favourites among the rated classes and focus on the Class acts of Cowes within the perennial one-design fleets
Xtreme Sailing
A plethora of new 60ft trimarans
Leading Edge
Pioneering new glassfibre cloth with no sticky resin
What’s New
Casio’s second-generation GPS watch, robust GMDSS radio, onboard microwave and gorilla-proof winch handles
New Yachts
Three impressive custom cruisers from 77-110ft, the Sweden Yachts 42 cruiser-racer and new life for well-respected British builders Seastream
On test – Sun Fast 37
Sunsail have chosen this yacht to replace the durable and popular Sun Fast 36 for their 40-strong charter fleet. So what can their customers expect?