King of Cowes opens Skandia Cowes Week

Two new events open Skandia Cowes Week this year, and by the end of the first, somebody will be driving away in a brand new 4×4.

The Volkswagen Toureg King of Cowes is an invitation only competition showcasing the sport’s best. 27 of the best crews from the most competitive classes racing at Skandia Cowes Week last year will compete against each other in Laser SB3s – along with the boats’ owners – in three windward/leeward 21-lap races. The prize? A Volkswagen Toureg. Second and third placed helmsman do not go away empty handed either – taking away a Volkswagen EOS and Laser GXD respectively.

The second event will be the first race in the iShares Cup. This is the UK leg of the Extreme 40s sailing series. This high-speed sailing series sails into Cowes at noon today with a ceremonial start – Ellen MacArthur will be on the Royal Yacht Squadron platform to count them in.

The racing starts at 2pm and, if the wind cooperates, will feature some unmissable passes close to the Green.

