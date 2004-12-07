Makathea – countdown to ARC finish

Makathea has a broken generator so the crew aboard Sea Biscuit, who remain in VHF range, are happy to pass on their news

Makathea has a broken generator so the crew aboard Sea Biscuit, who remain in VHF range, are happy to pass on their news.

Logged on 6 December 2005

Position 15 36N 48 06W

COG 265

Approx 750 nm to St Lucia

We achieved a 24 hour boat speed record yesterday (Sunday) – 172 nm – but during 22nd hour steering column cable broke, probably due to pushing boat to absolute limit, flying spinny in up to 20 knots wind.

Replaced with rope, which currently seems to be holding, although they are reduced to 5.5 knots over ground with fully reefed main and small genoa. Yacht Forrader is close behind and crew have offered delivery of Spectra rope if required, although boys currently think their repair will continue to hold. Makathea, Sea Biscuit and Forrader remain in regular VHF contact.

Other highlights include having to pump out four buckets of water each day from the engine bay which is leaking in through top of rudder stock as before, we mentioned that their generator is still broken, so still no laptop or e-mail, and about three nights ago, spinnaker block broke at 4am. Barny had to go up mast twice in 20 knots wind to install new block, retrieve spinny from sea and re-hoist. Rob assures us they did not wane or stop and maintained 5 knots of boat speed at all times.

New predicted ETA Sunday pm, or Monday am, if 6 knot average boatspeed is maintained.

Despite all this, as ever, spirits remain high.