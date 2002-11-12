Quarter Finals Schedule

As the weather delays play once again, the race committee amend the programme

Armed with a forecast of fair weather for the next four or five days, Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio has amended the schedule of races.

“Having received verbal agreement of all teams competing in the Quarterfinals, it is the intent of the Race Committee to conduct racing on the scheduled ‘Off Day’ of Friday, 15 November,” said Reggio.

The anticipated schedule of races is as follows:

Race 1 – Wednesday, 13 November

Race 2 – Thursday, 14 November

Race 3 – Friday, 15 November

Race 4 – Saturday, 16 November

Race 5 (if necessary) – Sunday, 17 November

Race 6 (if necessary) – Monday, 18 November

Race 7 (if necessary) – Tuesday, 19 November

Reserve Day – Wednesday, 20 November

All four matches are best-of-seven series. The first warning gun in the Quarterfinal Round is scheduled for 1:05 pm daily.