Three golds and a silver for Team GBR

Skandia Team GBR secured three golds and a silver at Olympic Test Event in Qingdao, China 23/8/07

Ben Ainslie, Bryony Shaw, and Stevie Morrison and Ben Rhodes win gold medals at the 2007 Olympic Test Event in Qingdao, China.

Double Olympic Gold medallist Ben Ainslie won Gold in the Finn class and Bryony Shaw took Gold in the Women’s RS:X windsurfing class while Stevie Morrison and Ben Rhodes, current World Champions cleaned up in the 49er class yesterday. Nick Rogers and Joe Glanfield, Olympic Silver medallists in Athens, also sailed a superb series and won Silver in the Men’s 470 class medal race.

The Laser class, which Paul Goodison currently leads by five points, and the Yngling class, which Sarah Ayton, Sarah Webb and Pippa Wilson also currently lead, will both sail their final medal race today.

The 2007 Olympic Test Event in Qingdao, China, is seen as a major indicator in the sailor selection process for the British team for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.