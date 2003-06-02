Team888 prepares for big race

Team888 heads for Newport Rhode Island for the start of the Daimler Chrysler North Atlantic Challenge

Team888 (formerly Kingfisher) is now enroute to Newport, Rhode Island to prepare for the start of her summer season, kicking off with the offshore race, the Daimler Chrysler North Atlantic Challenge.

After a fond farewell and a goodie box from Ellen MacArthur, the newly rebranded Team888 slipped away quietly. Jonny Malborn, Richard Hulme and two delivery crew are on board and are due to arrive in Newport around 8 June. See previous report at http://www.yachting-world.com/auto/newsdesk/20030406093039ywnews.html