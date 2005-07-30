Skandia Cowes Week four day forecast

Perched on the platform of the Royal Yacht Squadron, Chris Tibbs gives his predictions for Cowes' weather

General situation

Low pressure over Wales dominates the early part of the week’s weather pattern, slowly filling over the weekend. This will swing the wind northerly as high pressure pushes in from the west over Sunday and Monday. A deep low expected over Iceland will displace this ridge to the south on Tuesday, generating a front extending over NW Scotland and Ireland, while high pressure remains in the south and west. This front will move slowly east.

Wind forecast

Following Saturday’s forecast for strengthening SW winds, by contrast Sunday is expected to experience light airs from the N-NW. A residual front will result in cloud cover throughout the day, reducing the chance of a sea breeze to around 40%.

Light winds will continue throughout Monday, gradually filling in from the SW later in the day. By Tuesday, a moderate breeze should be established in the SW.

Summary

Saturday 13-18kts

Sunday Light N-NW with a 40% chance of a sea breeze

Monday Light and variable becoming SW

Tuesday Moderate SW