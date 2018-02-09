Bigger and better: Read or download Yachting World’s Multihull Special supplement

Our great 16-page guide to the 25 best new multihull launches has landed. Read or download it here

In Yachting World we have, in recent years, included regular features on multihulls. We’ve done a video series on catamaran sailing techniques with Nigel Irens and featured many new models and full boat tests. But it still hasn’t been enough to give a full picture of the current status of the multihull market and the wide choice available today.

Our inaugural Multihull Special supplement is in reaction to a booming multihull market that is bigger, better, sexier and more inviting than ever. The choice, just like as it is with monohulls, can be a little daunting. We paced the pontoons during the 2017 boatshows and trialled many models to look at what models might suit your style of sailing. The magazine includes info and reviews on over 25 of the latest catamarans and trimarans.

