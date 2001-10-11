International 14s at Itchenor

The International 14 class battled it out in high winds for the Itchenor Autumn Pint trophy on 6 October, 2001
The Itchenor Autumn Pint on 6 October was the last outing for the International 14s before packing up into containers to ship out to Bermuda for the worlds at the end of November. It was a good turn out with 22 boats on the water including three Swiss visitors. The first race was due to start at 12 noon, but in true International 14 style, the first boat appeared in the distance a good 10 minutes later. With a 30-minute postponement to wait for stragglers, the racing began in a steady southerly wind averaging a healthy 18 knots. It was a good start, most boats holding back to avoid damage before the worlds.
Rollo Pyper was somehow given plenty of space by the rest of the fleet at the port end of the line. Using it to full advantage he took an amazing port-tack flyer across a high paced fleet on starboard. A daring move which he managed to pull off successfully.
First round the windward mark was Bruce Grant’s very slick new Chris Turner-built Bieker 3, closely followed by Roddy Bridge. After a good screeching start across the stern of the committee boat, Jonathon Pudney found himself further down the fleet in his new Woofe-built Morrison 10 than he was used to. However, he took off down the kite leg gaining a good few positions in his wake.
As the sun made a brief appearance, the wind settled at 20 knots. Fawcett and Grant held the lead throughout with Bridge steadily closing on their tail. The race was shortened after two laps and there was some amazing, seat-of-the-pants boat speed on the short but sweet two sail reach to the finish line. Fawcett and Grant took first, with Bridge in second and Charles Stanley in third.
As the boats stacked up on the line ready for the second start, the wind gusting up to 28 knots caused a few problems through the fleet. With one minute to go, three boats were swimming. As the rain set in, it was starting to look a bit hairy and unpleasant on the water. Pyper was again given ample space on the line and tried to recreate his previously successful port tack flyer. It didn’t work second time round, the wind was just that bit too strong and he was left to pick up the pieces as the rest of the fleet powered off to the windward mark.
Fawcett and Grant were first to the mark again, but gave their sails a bit of a wash with a dunking on the kite leg, shortly followed into the water by Zeb Elliott and Tim Hancock in Holt. This started a trend as 25-knot gusts flattened the whole fleet leaving Andy Partington with a broken rig. Luckily his boat was not headed for Bermuda.
As the wind built and racing became more precarious, the course was shortened to one lap, giving Bridge a win with Fawcett close behind. It was a good race for Victor Brellisford who somehow managed to take third place from being one of the last over the start line. He must have swum less than the rest, probably putting his 18 foot Skiff experience to good use! With only 10 finishers and not much hope of anyone else attempting to make the line, racing was abandoned so as to prevent further damage to both boats and crews.
Overall Results
1st R Bridge, 1426
2nd J Fawcett, 1442
3rd V Brellisford, 1450
4th C Stanley, 1464
5th R Pyper, 1457
6th J Pudney, 1465
7th R Ewart-Smith, 1447
8th M Pascall, 1456
9th A Fitzgerald, 1462
10th A Partington ,1453
11th Z Elliott, 1460
12th C Smith, 1431
13th N Upton-Brown, 1455
14th J Sibthorpe, 1449
15th D Spragg, 1445
16th P Muller, SUI19
17th H Stevenson, 1436
18th equal Gasser, SUI17
18th equal C Billing, SUI20
18th equa P McDanell, 1430
18th equal R Sutherland, 1435
18th equal J Pope, 1367
18th equal T Trevelyan, 1448
18th equal J Pearson 1463