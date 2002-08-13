After three races, Thomas Müller, sailing GER 983 has taken an overall lead

Thomas Müller, GER 983, has been produced some consistent results so far this week during the Dragon Gold Cup, and with a second in yesterday’s racing, has now taken the lead with a 12 point margin.

The Dutch boat, NED-247, helmed by Fred Imhoff had a fantastic day yesterday. After a good start he stayed to the port side of the course which seemed to be the right choice. After the first beat, he rounded the first mark in the lead. The Dutch continued to sail very well and kept his lead all the way. Fred Imhoff and his crew, third after two races, has now climbed to second place overall.

Michael Schattan, GER 968, who was in the lead after two races, finished 20th. With that result Schattan has fallen back to third place overall. Another German, Harm Müller-Spreer in GER 950, is closing in on the leaders. With Sunday’s win and yesterday’s third place, Müller-Spreer who won the Gold Cup last year and the year before that, is getting hold of a top rank this year as well. He is 24.7 points behind the leader with only three races to go, but with no discards, anything can happen.

Fredrik Markelin in FIN 75 was the best Finnish boat in yesterday’s racing. Despite a poor start he managed to climb to 12th place. Freddy commented: “We had the start well lined up, but 30 seconds before the starting signal we had problems with the foresail and couldn’t sheet in.”