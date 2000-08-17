Bell and Williamson win sailpower.com Champagne race

John Bell and Graham Williamson were the overall winners of the sailpower.com-sponsored Merlin Rocket Champagne race at the class championship at Looe.

John Bell and Graham Williamson were the overall winners of the sailpower.com-sponsored Merlin Rocket Champagne race at the class championship at Looe on Thursday August 17. The winning duo, sailing a standard Guy Winder-built glass Canterbury Tales design, led the 72-strong fleet from the first mark to finish and were only really threatened by Alan Warren and Mick Fenwick, who worked their way into second place. ‘Alan Warren was the steadiest performer out there today,’ explained Bell, ‘he constantly held his position and while the other challengers wavered and had little mishaps, he managed to sneak through to second place on the penultimate beat.’

So, with two firsts, a second, a third, a fourth and two fifth, Bell and Williamson are leading the scoreboard going into the final race which is scheduled for Friday August 18.

Sailpower.com Champagne race results:

1st 3569, John Bell and Graham Williamson

2nd 3563, Alan Warren and Mick Fenwick

3rd 3539, Phil King and Kevin Driver

4th 3554, Julian Parry

5th 3546, Will Rainey and Leise Ward

6th 3557, David Winder and Bob O’Toole

7th 3559, Pat Blake

8th 3543, Frank Rowsell

9th 3471, Dan Alsop and Robbie Sampson

10th 3580, William Warren and Rachel Cooper