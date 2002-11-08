Ashfield signs up Moloney

Ashfield Healthcare is the name of Nick Moloney's 50 footer which will be competing in Class 2 of the Rhoute du Rhum which starts on Saturday

Nick Moloney’s Class 2 entry in the Route du Rhum singlehanded transAtlantic race, starting from Saint-Malo in Brittany this weekend, will race as ‘Ashfield Healthcare’.

Moloney’s 50 foot yacht ‘Ashfield Healthcare’ will line up this Saturday (9 November) against eight other Class 2 challengers for the 3,540-mile solo race from St Malo to Guadeloupe in the French West Indies. The race is expected to take Moloney up to three weeks.

Ashfield first became involved in Moloney’s campaign at the Cowes Week regatta in 2001 through a corporate entertainment programme and later became a Business Partner to Ellen MacArthur’s Offshore Challenges Sailing Team.

“It’s obviously great that Ashfield have increased their support towards the campaign,” said Moloney. “We are fully prepared and ready to go now and the only task left is to achieve the very best position I can on Ashfield Healthcare into Guadeloupe.”

Based in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, Ashfield Healthcare Ltd is one of the UK’s premier providers of contract sales force resources to the pharmaceutical industry.

Moloney is using the Route du Rhum as a test bed for the 2004 Vendée Globe race, for which he is still to secure sponsorship for.