Prime Day paddle board deals – our pick of the best offers

Amazon Prime Day is here and we have picked through hundreds of Prime Day paddle board deals to bring you our edit of the best paddle boards available now

Stand up paddle boards and particularly inflatable stand up paddle boards have been really growing in popularity. The sport has seen a real boom in recent years and interest has only continued to rise post-lockdown as more and more people get into the sport. There are loads of Amazon Prime Day paddle board deals on the market this year to choose from. We’ve selected some of the best options to get you out on the water and paddling

The choice between an inflatable or solid stand up paddle board can be tricky. Although the best paddle board for top-end surfing and racing is still generally of solid construction, inflatable paddleboards are justifiably more popular for most recreational uses. A good quality inflatable (i.e. well constructed and able to pump up to sufficiently high pressure) has minimal performance disadvantages, yet will be much more resistant to damage from the inevitable knocks and scrapes.

Reflecting this, most of the Prime Day paddle board deals are for the inflatable type as they are increasingly popular with those looking to get into the sport. If you are specifically after a solid board, you can head over to our list of the best paddle boards of 2022 to see which is right for you.

Best Prime Day paddle board deals of 2022

If you’re brand new to paddle boarding and want to spend the smallest amount on money possible to see how you feel about the sport, then Guryon Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board set comes with everything you need to get started, including: 10′ x 30” x 6” inflatable paddle board; Carry Backpack; Leash; Adjustable Paddle; Hand Pump; and Waterproof Phone Case. It’s currently offered at a 33% discount for Prime Day (RRP: £179.99, now £119.99). It’s a great way to give paddle boarding a try for minimal investment, though there are better boards out there for those planning on regularly paddle boarding.

Another relatively cheap option is this Acoway Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, which is currently on offer with a whopping 51% reduction (RRP: £289.99, now £142.10). Like the Guryon above it is suitable for beginners and comes with everything you need to get started. It’s a pretty cheap way to get into stand up paddle boarding but, again, you might well consider upgrading once you have got the hang of it.

Bluefin consistently make decent quality paddle boards, which sit in the middle of the market in terms of their price. There are a few Bluefin Prime Day paddle board deals to be found in 2022. This Bluefin Sprint SUP Touring Package is reduced by 19% (RRP: £518.43, now £421.99). The paddle board itself is 14’ which will help it glide relatively easily, but it is slightly narrower than some of the beginner boards on the market, which will mean balancing can be trickier. The upshot of this, though, is that it should contend better with waves, allowing you to go further for less effort. As with the others in this list, it comes as a set with pump, paddle etc. so everything you need to get started is here.

If you want a Bluefin board but are concerned that the Touring package above might be a little too unstable then you could pick up the Bluefin SUP 10′8″ Aura FIT Stand Up Paddle Board Kit – this Prime Day paddle board deal sees a reduction of 18% (RRP: £549.00/$699, now £448.99/$594.15) . Again this kit comes with everything you need to get started paddle boarding. Both this and the Bluefin Touring package above feature 1000D Density Exo Surface Laminate PVC & Pro Weave Drop Stitch. These materials mean both boards can be inflated up to 28 PSI for better rigidity and stability.

Italian Watersport brand Cressi is well know for producing quality diving and SCUBA kit, but recent years have seen them take a wider remit including inflatable stand up paddle boards. This Cressi Unisex Travelight Isup Set is currently reduced by 17% (RRP:£266.56, now £219.99). They are a trusted brand and in our experience of buying other products deliver good sales aftercare. This board is on the smaller side, so it will require more effort to paddle, but its width will still provide plenty of stability, while the relatively small size will make it lighter and so easier to transport or carry.

