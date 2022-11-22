Black Friday drybag deals: Our pick of the best waterproof bag bargains

Whether you're after a waterproof backpack or a simple weatherproof pouch, you'll find what you're after in our guide to the best Black Friday drybag deals...
Salt water – the universal enemy of pretty much every sensitive bit of kit on board your yacht. Keeping your things clean and dry can be a challenge, particularly when the weather kicks up, so a decent drybag is a real must-have.
If yours has seen better days, our round-up of the best Black Friday drybag deals is the best place to start shopping for a replacement.
We’ve trawled through all the major retailers on both sides of the Atlantic looking for the best deals, and are pleased to report that there is a wide selection of brands getting involved in Black Friday 2022, including big boating names such as Helly Hansen and Gill.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
6 of the best Black Friday drybag deals
Zavarea Waterproof Dry Bag Set
Was £24.98, now £12.79 at Amazon
This great value 5-piece bundle from Zavarea is made from 210T polyester taffeta and includes a range of sizes from 1.5L to 6L. Ideal for canoeing, kayaking or dinghy sailing, these stuffsacks feature rolltop and buckle closure. Be warned though – the retailer doesn’t recommend using them to protect electronics.
Gill 50L Dry Cylinder Bag
Was $69.95, now $52.46 at Moosejaw.com (US only)
Tested by our man Toby Hodges last year, this Gill drybag features removable shoulder straps, which mean it can be used as a waterproof backpack too – and that’s just as well, as you may be tempted to cram a lot of heavy gear inside. The Gill 50L emerged from the dunk test with the best rating of all the cylinder drybags we tested in 2021.
Overboard Classic Canvas Dry Sack 40L
Was $61.10/£62.82, now $49.49/£46.49 at Tradeinn.com
As the name suggests, Overboard is a boating specialist that makes the kind of super-waterproof kit that can deal with an MOB situation. We tested their 30L backpack and 40L drybag last year, both of which impressed, but it’s their 40L duffel bag that has the biggest discount this Black Friday.
Rocontrip 35L Waterproof Bag
Was £25.99, now £20.51 via Amazon Prime
Suitable for a wide range of watersports from kayaking to paddleboarding, the Rocontrip range of drybags is made from 0.55mm waterproof PVC and comes with removable shoulder straps. They’re available in sizes from 25L to 45L, but the biggest discount right now is on the mid-range 35L model (provided you’re a Prime subscriber).
Spigen Aqua Shield Waterproof Dry Bag Set (20L+2L)
Was £19.99, now £15.99 via Amazon Prime
Another tempting drybag bundle, this IPX6-rated set from Spigen includes a 20L drybag with removable shoulder straps and a 2L pouch with a carabiner attachment. This is another Prime-only deal, but if you’re not already a member, you can always take out a 30-day free trial.
Helly Hansen Large Ocean Dry Bag
Was £34.94, now £28.49 at Amazon
This is the third year in a row that we’ve seen Helly Hansen go big on Black Friday and this large ocean dry bag is the pick of the bunch for 2022 in terms of waterproof HH luggage. Helly doesn’t give a size in litres but the dimensions suggest it should hold around 20L of kit. Made from 420D Nylon with a TPU Backing and sealed with a zip, this drybag is meant to be fully waterproof even when submerged – a claim we’re keen to put to the test in 2023.
Keep checking back with Yachting World this week, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run up to Black Friday.