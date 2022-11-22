Black Friday drybag deals: Our pick of the best waterproof bag bargains

Whether you're after a waterproof backpack or a simple weatherproof pouch, you'll find what you're after in our guide to the best Black Friday drybag deals...

Salt water – the universal enemy of pretty much every sensitive bit of kit on board your yacht. Keeping your things clean and dry can be a challenge, particularly when the weather kicks up, so a decent drybag is a real must-have.

If yours has seen better days, our round-up of the best Black Friday drybag deals is the best place to start shopping for a replacement.

We’ve trawled through all the major retailers on both sides of the Atlantic looking for the best deals, and are pleased to report that there is a wide selection of brands getting involved in Black Friday 2022, including big boating names such as Helly Hansen and Gill.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

6 of the best Black Friday drybag deals

Zavarea Waterproof Dry Bag Set

Was £24.98, now £12.79 at Amazon

This great value 5-piece bundle from Zavarea is made from 210T polyester taffeta and includes a range of sizes from 1.5L to 6L. Ideal for canoeing, kayaking or dinghy sailing, these stuffsacks feature rolltop and buckle closure. Be warned though – the retailer doesn’t recommend using them to protect electronics. View Deal

Gill 50L Dry Cylinder Bag

Was $69.95, now $52.46 at Moosejaw.com (US only)

Tested by our man Toby Hodges last year, this Gill drybag features removable shoulder straps, which mean it can be used as a waterproof backpack too – and that’s just as well, as you may be tempted to cram a lot of heavy gear inside. The Gill 50L emerged from the dunk test with the best rating of all the cylinder drybags we tested in 2021. View Deal

Overboard Classic Canvas Dry Sack 40L

Helly Hansen Large Ocean Dry Bag

Was £34.94, now £28.49 at Amazon

This is the third year in a row that we’ve seen Helly Hansen go big on Black Friday and this large ocean dry bag is the pick of the bunch for 2022 in terms of waterproof HH luggage. Helly doesn’t give a size in litres but the dimensions suggest it should hold around 20L of kit. Made from 420D Nylon with a TPU Backing and sealed with a zip, this drybag is meant to be fully waterproof even when submerged – a claim we’re keen to put to the test in 2023. View Deal Check out our video review of the best dry bags on the market:

Keep checking back with Yachting World this week, as we’ll be scouring the web for the best discounts and deals in the run up to Black Friday.