Toby Hodges introduces the Saffier SE27 Leisure, a modern daysailer with bags of potential, including speed and short-handed ease

The Saffier SE27 Leisure builds on a long legacy that includes 160 SE26s delivered over the past decade. And it combines it with the modern styling of the Saffier SE37 Lounge, a distinctive high-end daysailer, which was one of the stand-out launches at the Dusseldorf boat show when it premiered two years ago.

That said, Saffier was amazed by the reception for the new design, saying it had never sold so many boats pre-launch. “We wanted to add speed to single handed sailing,” says Saffier’s managing director Dennis Hennevanger, adding how pleased they were with the light displacement of 1,750kg. The standard fit electric pod propulsion system and battery saves 100kg over a diesel equivalent for instance.

The SE27 Leisure is another design with a large multi-purpose cockpit that offers a huge amount of lounging space. But don’t be deceived by this – the layout is primarily configured to be efficient to sail, whether single-handed or crewed. And the lines are hidden but above deck to keep the interior dry, with commendable tail stowage.

Originally Saffier planned to offer a choice of wheel or tiller steering, but the configuration of the boat with the large, custom made carbon wheels looks as though it will work so well this will be the standard arrangement. Below decks there’s minimal headroom, but the SE27 is neatly fitted out with seating, bunks, a small galley and open-plan toilet facilities.

Specification

LOA: 8.2m (26ft 9in)

Beam: 2.6m (8ft 6in)

Draught: 1.4 or 1.6m (4ft 6in or 5ft 3in)

Displacement: 1,900kg (4.190lb)

Price from: €74,500 (ex. VAT)