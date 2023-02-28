Garmin Inreach Mini 2 satellite messenger review

The Garmin Inreach Mini 2 is a mighty little satellite device in the tiniest of packages.

Garmin InReach Mini 2

The smallest tracker currently available on the market the Garmin Inreach Mini 2 is a wearable device. Clip this to a bag or belt loop and you’ll virtually forget it’s there.

It can store 100 waypoints or favourite locations and has a battery life of up to 90 days, but this will be much less if you set the tracker to a short interval of say 10 minutes.

You can hook up to it via the Garmin App and send and receive texts using bluetooth connectivity with a smart phone. If your phone battery dies, you can still send pre-set messages directly from the unit.

With the Garmin Inreach Mini 2 you can store 1000 waypoints, 200 courses and 100 tracks or activities. So you can take this miniscule tracker with you fell running, sailing, hiking, mountainbiking, skiing and so on. It’s a versatile and rugged bit of kit with a decent long battery life, which if you are being frugal with the bread crumb check ins, you’ll eek 30 days battery life. Though more realistically, you’re more likely to get about 10 days. Thats quite impressive if we consider how small that battery is.

A typical subscription cost for an average frequent user would be:

“Recreation Plan”

Activation Fee: £25.00

Monthly Fee: £32.00*

Minimum Term 30 Days

Suitable For Frequent users sending regular messages/track points

Inclusive Allowance Unlimited SOS, Up to 60 Text Messages or 600 Tracking Points

Overage Charges : £5.80 per 1,000 Bytes Used, Text Message: £0.50 +/- , Track Point: £0.05

Specification

Dimensions: 5.17 x 9.9 x 2.61 cm

Weight: 100g

Waterproofing: IPX7

SOS button:

