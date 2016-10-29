On sale 9th August, in the September 2018 issue of Yachting World we have inspiration for the most amazing sailing trips you can make.. News Newport Bermuda racers jury rig an emergency rudder High attrition for sailors on the Golden Globe Race 2018 Clipper Race MAIB report highlights navigation errors Features

Adventure of a lifetime

What’s your ultimate sailing dream? Sarah Norbury has inspiration for ‘bucket list’ adventures

21st Century madmen?

Helen Fretter finds out what drove 17 men and one woman to enter the retro-style Golden Globe Race

All creatures great & small

Sheridan Lathe shares her veterinary skills with locals and their pets on a unique cruise of Panama’s Las Perlas islands

New yachts and gear

The Italian Job: Ice 60 tested

Conceived by Paris-Dakar racing driver Marco Malgari, is this 60-footer really as cool as its name?

Boat show stars

The Spirit Yachts DH63 and 24 other new models making their debuts at the world’s international boat shows this autumn

Quick spin: Swan 78

Elaine Bunting has a quick spin in the new Frers-designed Swan 78

Innovations: Sails & Sail Tech

The latest innovations in sails and sail technology

New Gear

Wireless instrument displays, marine cameras, blocks and more

Practical features

Special report

Helen Fretter looks at trading goods under sail

Extraordinary boats

LA28: beautiful, cold-moulded in wood

Navigation briefing

Forward-facing sonar with Mike Broughton

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to set up your liferaft

5 Tips

Adrian Stead on how to retrieve a dropped spinnaker

Cover image

The Italian Ice 60, put through her paces at La Spezia.

Photo by Andrea Rizzato

