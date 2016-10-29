On sale 9th August, in the September 2018 issue of Yachting World we have inspiration for the most amazing sailing trips you can make..
News
Newport Bermuda racers jury rig an emergency rudder
High attrition for sailors on the Golden Globe Race 2018
Clipper Race MAIB report highlights navigation errors
Features
Adventure of a lifetime
What’s your ultimate sailing dream? Sarah Norbury has inspiration for ‘bucket list’ adventures
21st Century madmen?
Helen Fretter finds out what drove 17 men and one woman to enter the retro-style Golden Globe Race
All creatures great & small
Sheridan Lathe shares her veterinary skills with locals and their pets on a unique cruise of Panama’s Las Perlas islands
New yachts and gear
The Italian Job: Ice 60 tested
Conceived by Paris-Dakar racing driver Marco Malgari, is this 60-footer really as cool as its name?
Boat show stars
The Spirit Yachts DH63 and 24 other new models making their debuts at the world’s international boat shows this autumn
Quick spin: Swan 78
Elaine Bunting has a quick spin in the new Frers-designed Swan 78
Innovations: Sails & Sail Tech
The latest innovations in sails and sail technology
New Gear
Wireless instrument displays, marine cameras, blocks and more
Practical features
Special report
Helen Fretter looks at trading goods under sail
Extraordinary boats
LA28: beautiful, cold-moulded in wood
Navigation briefing
Forward-facing sonar with Mike Broughton
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to set up your liferaft
5 Tips
Adrian Stead on how to retrieve a dropped spinnaker
Cover image
The Italian Ice 60, put through her paces at La Spezia.
Photo by Andrea Rizzato