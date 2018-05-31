Volvo Ocean Race: new ownership announced for 2021 edition

It's been announced that the 2021 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race will be under the Atlantic Ocean Racing Spain's ownership

The Volvo Ocean Race‘s 2021 edition will be under new ownership, it was confirmed on its website today (31 May).

Atlantic Ocean Racing Spain will be the next organisers of the race, taking over from Volvo Group and Volvo Cars after 20 years.

Atlantic Ocean Racing Spain, led by Richard Brisius, Johan Salén and Jan Litborn have already been involved in seven Volvo Ocean Races in the last 28 years, given them plenty of experience.

Brisius and Salén competed in the 1989-1990 race, and later became team managers. As managers they looked after winning teams, such as EF Language (1997-98) and Ericsson 4 (2008-09). Most recently, they managed Team SCA, the all-female entry, in the last edition of the race.

Brisius and Salén are respectively President and co-President of the current edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, having been appointed last November.

“The history of this round the world race is inspiring and the future is very promising,” said Brisius. “This race is about people and I am humbled by the prospects to serve some of the finest athletes and sport professionals in this world as well as leading partners to the race and host cities.

“I have been fortunate as many of my dreams have come true. First my dream to sail this race, then my dream be a team manager, followed by my dream to manage the race, and now the dream to be able to steer the future of the race.

“We are in this for the long run and we are determined that the race will go from strength to strength as a sustainable premier world event. I look forward to being part of evolving this unique race by co-operating together with the teams, cities, Volvo and all our key stakeholders.”

The Volvo Ocean Race website writes that the new organisers of the race are considering having two classes of boats racing in 2021, “potentially with the existing Volvo Ocean 65 one-design class and another class, yet to be determined, competing in the same race.”

“We will continue to innovate, and it is promising that from day one we can think long-term as we have the resources secured to deliver the next race already,” said Salén.

Volvo Cars will continue to sponsor the 2021 race and the new owners are already discussing potential host cities and new sponsors.

The 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, which started in Alicante last October, is scheduled to finish in The Hague on June 30.