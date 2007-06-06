Last Chance Saloon for Luna Rossa

Can Luna Rossa avoid defeat in today's race? Matthew Sheahan reports

One more win for the Kiwis, last chance saloon for the Italians.

This morning saw a new certificate for ITA94 and while the details of the changes are confidential, the rumour and speculation points to a new keel bulb. A big change, but it’s all or nothing now for Luna Rossa.

What the Italians need today is a burst of upwind speed, even at the risk of trading it for pace downhill. Getting in front on the first leg is everything, so long as you protect your position when you get it.

The 4:0 score might suggest that another win should be a walk in the park for the Kiwis, but today will be the most nerve wracking of the series so far. Their opponents now have nothing to lose. They will be dangerous in the pre-start and take every opportunity to mix things up.

Even when it comes to the weather, nothing is clear cut. On the one hand the day’s forecast suggests slightly stronger sea breeze than yesterday with 9-11 knots on the cards. Any move towards double figure wind speeds would suit the Italians.

On the other, Alinghi don’t appear to be going out training today, supporting the view that the wind won’t deliver, at least until much later in the day.

The tension mounts.

FULL REPORT ON THE DAYS PROCEEDINGS AND ANALYSIS TO FOLLOW

LOUIS VUITTON FINALS – SCORE TO DATE

Emirates Team New Zealand – 4

Luna Rossa – 0

