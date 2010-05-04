Shoretalk: the Volvo route and a new skipper at ETNZ

What do the Volvo competitors think of the 2011-12 route, and how are the teams progressing?

News this week comes from the Farr 40 World Championships, where racing went down to the wire despite tricky conditions in the Dominican Republic. And in the Transat AG2R, Briton’s own Sam Davies, alongside Romain Attanasio, was leading last time we looked.

Today we take the opportunity to look at the Volvo Ocean Race route with Aussie Andrew Cape (navigator for Puma during the 2008-09 event) and ask him his plans for the next competition.

We also chat to the newly-appointed skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand – for the Camper campaign in the next Volvo – Chris Nicholson.

CLICK HERE to download the podcast.

