Sybaris – a new ketch from Perini Navi and the world’s sixth largest private yacht

Perini Navi revealed its latest superyacht launch at the Monaco Yacht Show, featuring titanium tables and alligator skin credenzas and winning the show’s best interior award.

The 70m ketch Sybaris, built for a New York lawyer and software entrepreneur, is the largest private yacht ever built in Italy and the sixth largest in the world and every immaculate detail of her extraordinary interior is impressive.

Designed by Perini’s in-house team lead by Franco Romania with expertise from naval architect Philippe Briand, Sybaris’s huge rigs and sailplan dwarfed nearby yachts even in Monaco harbour.

She has a 72m carbon Rondal mainmast and a 62m mizzen that set a total of 3,000sq m of sail (the giant reacher alone is 1,092sq m).

Sailhandling uses captive winches capable of handling 40-tonne loads and are calibrated by the automated systems that Fabio Perini originally invented and continues to innovate.

The size and scale of the sailing and deck hardware is impressive, and Sybaris’s interior is just as imposing.

The styling is the work of PH Design, a Miami-based company with which the owner has worked before on his homes and apartments.

This is the company’s first experience with yacht interior design introducing a novel look and theme that has slightly Jules Verne undertones, from the deep sea windows and dog fastenings to 12 treasure chest/steamer trunks – technically, credenzas – in deep brown alligator skin. These are suspended on titanium straps each side of the saloon.

PH Design specialises in custom furniture and the bleached oak joinery as executed by Perini is superb. The main deck saloon area is completely open, with no separating bulkheads and only punctuated by a floating staircase between two pieces of structural glass that leads to the flybridge.

The main dining table is a 1.7 tonne piece of marble. Below, there are six guest cabins and crew quarters forward. Philippe Briand admits that the structural engineering to support this 30m space was a challenge.

One of the features is the extensive use of titanium (“more than the average space programme,” quipped one observer in Monaco).

Titanium has been used for fittings and features from a circular table in the exterior cockpit to deckhead details and beautifully milled handholds, stanchions and rails. Perini reportedly had to seek out specialists from the F1 world to work on these details.

The bridge is all electronic – Sybaris is fully ECDIS equipped and Perini’s first paperless vessel.

