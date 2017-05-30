Podcast: how did umpires get that protest wrong, and what’s the matter with Land Rover BAR?

Elaine Bunting talks to Andy Green about the protest won by Emirates Team New Zealand over Artemis Racing, and what might be behind Land Rover BAR's erratic performance

After only a few days of racing, America’s Cup fans have plenty of big questions to ponder.

One is about the protest decision by Emirates Team New Zealand that went against Artemis Racing yesterday, denying the Swedish team a win. It was one that, frankly, looked dodgy on TV even at the time. Only hours later, the chief umpire confessed it was the wrong one.

How did this happen?

And what’s going wrong on Land Rover BAR?

Clearly they are having problems, but what are those?

Yesterday, the crew suggested that they were disappointed in their sailing performance, but is there more going on and could better sailing even rescue their chances?

In our latest America’s Cup podcast, I asked former America’s Cup sailor and commentator Andy Green for his thoughts and insights, first into how the umpiring misjudgment could have happened, and then on Land Rover BAR’s performance to date.

Andy has some very interesting thoughts about all this, and about Artemis Racing’s performance era Emirates Team New Zealand’s team of ‘cyclors’. Plus, he makes his prediction of how the semi finals will pan out. Take a listen….