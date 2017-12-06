2-for-1 Yachting World reader offer for London Boat Show 2018 tickets

The London Boat Show will take place at the London ExCel 10-14 January, and Yachting World readers can take advantage of our 2-for-1 ticket offer now

Yachting World readers can now get 2-for-1 entry to the 2018 London Boat Show. The offer applies to advance London Boat Show tickets, which start from £15*.

The London Boat Show returns from 10-14 January 2018 at ExCeL London, with a new five-day format that will feature more than 300 exhibitors.

The Yachting World team will be at the Time Inc stand LC014, where you can find the latest Yachting World subscription deals.

New for this year will be the Practical Boat Owner Theatre (opposite, at stand LB012), which will take place from the deck of a fully rigged Westerly Centaur. Well-known sailing personalities and equipment experts from our sister title will be presenting regular illustrated talks, which are targeted at practical cruising sailors of all levels.

Confirmed speakers include the pilot book author, Rod Heikell, and renowned celestial navigator, Stokey Woodall. Practical Boat Owner’s regular columnists, Sam Llewellyn and Stuart Davies, along with budget boating guru, David Selby, and PBO’s editor Rob Melotti, will also be on stage.

There will also be the chance to meet with the Yachting Monthly team on 11 January, to celebrate the relaunch of the magazine’s new look.

Among the exhibitors confirmed Jeanneau will be debuting its Sun Odyssey 440. Beneteau, Churchouse Boats, Cornish Crabbers, Hobie Cat, English Harbour Yachts and Nestaway Boats will also be at the show, along with the likes of Sunseeker, Princess Yachts, Prestige and Rib Eye. There will also be many charter operators and a wealth of electronics and kit manufacturers.

Running alongside the London Boat Show will be two sister shows – The Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and Bespoke London.

The new Lock & Waterside Pub will celebrate the UK’s inland waterways and the Broads in Norfolk, with displays of narrowboats, whilst the Beach Club & Activity Pool gives visitors the chance to learn the art of dinghy sailing, kayaking or stand up paddleboarding.

Meanwhile, Bespoke London showcases luxury brands that reflect a boating lifestyle.

You can buy your tickets now from londonboatshow.com and access this offer by using the code YM15.

