Video exclusive: what it’s like to sail the iconic J Class Endeavour

Toby Hodges had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail the 1934-built J Class Endeavour. Join us onboard during sailing and have a look at the stunning interior in this video footage

She is often described as the most beautiful J Class ever built and one of the world’s most iconic yachts – so when we were invited to sail the J Class Endeavour in Portugal in December, it was a dream come true for Yachting World’s Toby Hodges.

Endeavour is currently for sale (see original blog and history here). Yacht brokers Edmiston created the opportunity to get us aboard for an unforgettable day, a chance to really show the pure class of this original J.

Not many people get to take the wheel of a J Class – so to be handed the helm for four hours of sailing in ideal conditions felt like a dream. We had 10-17 knots of wind, ideal strength for Endeavour and her 3DL cruising sails (although Js race with genoas now, the more manageable yankee and staysail are set when cruising).

It was, quite simply, as good as sailing gets.

In 1934 Endeavour began the closest challenge Britain has ever come to lifting the America’s Cup. 83 years later she should be crossing the Atlantic again, to race against more Js than ever at the America’s Cup J Class Regatta this June.

That decision lies with a potential new owner – a turnkey original J on the eve of the biggest year ever for this class presents a truly unique opportunity.

Following her comprehensive rebuild at Royal Huisman in the late eighties, and her award-winning refit at Yachting Developments in 2010, the J Class Endeavour is currently in mint condition – her John Munford cherry finished interior, a prize example of the elegant yet seaworthy interiors of J Class yachts.

See the full story and picture showcase of the J Class Endeavour, together with our feature documenting the rise of the modern J Class fleet, in our 16-page special in the March 2017 issue, out now.