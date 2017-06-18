Video: 6 of the best heavy weather sailing videos

Watch our pick of the most dramatic heavy weather videos

This first video of heavy weather sailing is our from our Storm Sailing Series with Skip Novak. It was probably the most ambitious project Yachting World has ever undertaken: to head for Cape Horn with high latitudes doyen Skip Novak to make a series on Storm Sailing Techniques. Here is one of our most popular videos, rounding Cape Horn in Storm Force 10 conditions…

Hallberg Rassy are known for being heavy, sturdy, seaworthy boats. This video shows Hallberg Rassy 48 “Elysium” in heavy weather off Cape Gris Nez, northern France in 2014. The yacht seems to be handling well, able to use a Raymarine lineair 7000 autopilot depsite the conditions.

This compilation is from the BT Global Challenge round the world race, a crewed race westabout the prevailing winds in one-design steel 72-footers. It took amateur crews upwind through the Southern Ocean from Cape Horn to New Zealand and from Australia to Cape Town. This footage shows some of the weather they experienced and what the crews endured – and watch out for some footage of the race leaders fighting it out under trysail during a severe storm in the Cook Strait in New Zealand

Single-handed sailor Berthold Hinrichs sailing in Hinlopenstretet. It is the 150km long strait between Spitsbergen and Nordaustlandet in Svalbard, Norway and can be difficult to pass because of pack ice.

Unknown source.

A fun compilation video of sailing in strong breeze including 2 wipeouts, 1 dismasting and 1 guy going for a swim…