Dramatic Contest 67CS video: showing the new Judel-Vrolijk design with soul

Test Editor Toby Hodges gets to know a yacht with true character aboard the brand new 67ft Contest.

Dutch yard Contest commissioned Judel/Vrolijk for the first time to design its new 67CS. This is a size on the increase for owners who like to get places quickly and engage in the odd race, and may need crew to help manage the boat. We tested hull number one rigged with carbon spars and 3Di sails off Palma Mallorca on a sunny and wonderfully breezy day and produced this Contest 67CS video.

The move to designers Judel/Vrolijk is a bold statement by Contest Yachts. Just as a GTi badge on a car suggests increased performance, it’s fair to assume a yacht drawn by this firm will be no slouch. See for yourself…

Contest wanted to find a naval architect to establish the sort of long-term relationship it enjoyed with Georg Nissen, one that could produce continuity. Over the past ten years, Contest has pushed for more performance while trying to maintain its trademark quality and comfort. “Comfort and quality remain king,” Arjen Conijn says, “but wherever we can win performance without losing our core focus we will do it.”

As you can see in the Contest 67CS video, her hull lines have been optimised for moderate displacement and performance. She has reasonably flat sections aft and a hint of a chine to the topsides for offwind stability, plus a sharp forefoot for upwind work. The 67CS also has a generous rig that offers many sail combinations.

Her low-profile coachroof is in keeping with the rest of Contest’s 42-72ft range. Wetzel Brown Partners have again handled styling in the interior– four layouts are offered, including the choice of forward or aft owner’s cabin.

Arjen Conijn, managing director of Contest, sees his company’s new 67-footer as a hybrid solution. “It is possible to sail just with the family or with a crew,” he declares. The difference is that her size provides the opportunity “to bring a crew aboard one day”.

Conijn feels the development of equipment such as thrusters and electric winches has made this size practical without crew. “Five years ago our 62 launched and proved it was manageable and now it will be with this [67],” he says. “Our 72 is the starting point for permanent crew.”

See the full boat test report in our February 2017 issue – out now.

With thanks to Jesus Renedo and Ugo Fonolla for the fantastic footage in the Contest 67CS video.