Moody Deck Saloon Yachts: Ultimate Bluewater Luxury

Sponsor Content created with Moody Yachts

With more and more sailors experiencing the space and comfort of catamarans on holiday, Moody DS owners know that you don’t need to switch to two hulls in order to enjoy sublime one-level living and peerless 360-degree views. Moody has been building deck saloon yachts that tick all these boxes and more for decades.

Why choose a Moody deck saloon?

The huge advantage of a true deck saloon is the ability to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views from the saloon. Retaining a clear view of your surroundings whilst making a coffee is a simple pleasure that adds a new dimension of safety, especially when sailing shorthanded or with others less confident at the wheel. The added convenience of flush decks between the cockpit and saloon is refreshingly practical, and the ability to helm from inside the saloon or to keep a cosy night watch from the sofa make long passages infinitely more comfortable.

A thoughtfully designed cockpit puts the primary winches within reach of the helm positions to allow easy shorthanded sail handling, leaving the deep, safe cockpit clear for crew and guests to enjoy whilst under way. As you would expect, the binnacles host the latest technology, allowing fingertip control.

Luxury interior with an impeccable finish

The yacht’s interior is no less carefully thought out. A beautiful full-height sliding glass door separates indoors and out, while a glass hatch allows you to pass food and drinks directly from the galley to those seated in the cockpit. The designs allow for every conceivable option in terms of ultimate cruising comfort, from a dishwasher and washing machine to a generator or a watermaker.

Finish is second to none, with an exclusive selection of interior fabrics and woods that allow you to personalise your Moody. Pride of place goes naturally to the owner’s suite, with a huge island bed bathed in natural light. Flexible configuration allows the owner to specify the number of berths and bathrooms, according to the model. But whatever layout you choose, there is guaranteed to be plenty of storage for belongings, from clothes to scuba gear.

Three exceptional models – one aim: bluewater comfort

Moody’s deck saloon line comprises three models: the DS41, the new DS48 and the magisterial DS54. It is a compelling range that covers the optimum sizes for serious cruising. These are yachts that have been specifically designed and equipped for long-term life aboard. They can bring bluewater dreams of the Mediterranean or the Caribbean to life, but also provide a perfect base for simpler family sailing.

Bill Dixon and Hanse Group have ensured that the three Moody models exhibit flawless seakeeping and simple handling for shorthanded crews. With a self-tacking jib and options for in-mast furling, electric winches, bow- and stern-thrusters, the boat makes tacking and manoeuvring a joy.

High bulwarks and a rigid stainless-steel guardrail provide a powerful sense of safety aboard. Twin headsail rig makes for a flexible, generous sail plan that guarantees good passage times in a range of conditions. These are vital considerations for you and your family, whether you are beating through a Channel chop or running across an ocean.

Heritage you can depend on

One of the oldest and most prestigious names in yacht building, Moody has partnered with legendary designer Bill Dixon to develop a range of superior deck saloon yachts. The result was an evolution of the hugely popular Eclipse design from the ’90s, that re-imagined the concepts of space and comfort. Dixon drew a new breed of deck saloon yacht whose striking exterior lines promised a new way of enjoying life at sea.

Owned by Hanse Yachts since 2006, Moodys have been built in state-of-the-art production halls in Greifswald on the Baltic Coast for the last 20 years, integrating German engineering quality with the best of British yachting heritage.

Award-winning UK dealer: Inspiration Marine

Moody yachts are recognised and admired across the world’s oceans. But nowhere more so than in UK waters, where the Moody story first began in 1827. A mile or so downstream from the original shipyard, UK dealer Inspiration Marine is proud to continue the Moody story. Its highly experienced team offers viewings by appointment in both Hamble and at Kip Marina in Scotland.

“We are proud to be upholding Moody’s standard on the River Hamble, where it all began,” said Inspiration Marine’s Phil Dollin. “We are the UK’s exclusive Moody dealer and a consistent winner of Moody’s Dealer of the Year award, in recognition of our exceptional customer service.”

Discover the Moody DS range now at www.moody-yachts.co.uk

Or contact Phil Dollin at Inspiration Marine on +44 (0)2380 457 008