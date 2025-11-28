This fully waterproof Simond duffel bag is a brilliant Black Friday Decathlon deal for sailors

The Black Friday Decathlon deals are here, and the Simond duffel bag caught my attention. I believe it would make a great addition to many sailors' trips
I spotted this Black Friday Decathlon waterproof bag deal, and it reminded me of bags that other people bought on our sailing course. As I was hauling my unwieldy bags on board a Dufour Yacht, I wished I’d had a bag like this one with backpack straps.
The water-resistant fabric on this Simond 500 40-60L duffel bag would’ve been super handy at keeping my clean clothes dry in the Spring drizzle, too. Anyway, I’ve checked, and this bag has a 30% price drop, meaning it’s a genuine Black Friday deal.
The guys with similar bags were super young, so even if it’s not your style, it might be a good present for your son, grandchild, or family friend.
There’s more to this bag than meets the eye, so I’ve gone into detail below in the deal box. Click the link to learn more about this bargain bag.
Black Friday Decathlon Bag Deal US
Simond 500 Extend 40-60L Duffel Bag – Was $99.99, now $70
According to Decathlon this is ‘hugely popular’ and the 4.8 star-rating across 1,283 reviews (at the time of writing) vouches for that.
To carry it around, you can use the padded backpack straps, which look pretty supportive. And its durability seems strong, too. Or, you can carry it by hand.
Decathlon said, ‘our products are tested by a panel of users in the real-life conditions for which they were designed. At SIMOND, these tests are organized on the mountains, led by a team of engineers from our design center.’ If it’s good enough for harsh mountainous conditions, it’s ideal for stormy sailing.
The extendable element means you can vary the size depending on whether you’re going for long or short trips.
Water repellent quality
Decathlon has coated this bag with a water-repellent substance, meaning water will sit on the surface without seeping through the fabric. And if you’re worried about this waterproofing holding up, it comes with a 10-year warranty in case anything goes wrong.
And the quality continues inside, with three zip-up pockets for storing your valuables safely while on a lurching yacht. There’s also a storage bag to organise your stuff inside.
Decathlon have even thought about security. You can lock the main zip, so you’re sure no one’s going to rummage through your stuff when you’re not looking. I like this extra security measure, and it also means that if you accidentally leave it on the dock or walk away from it for a moment, your stuff inside is safer.
‘Safari Trekker’ said, ‘You can pack it fully open, then zip it down to a compact size, and still have space to bring home artisanal gifts. The extra net bag inside keeps loose items together. Easy to add a lock to the overlapping zipper pulls. Well-designed.’
