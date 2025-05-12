Minn Kota Spring Savings Promotion! Save up to $500

We're happy to bring you the latest big promotion from Minn Kota with some BIG savings on a range of their trolling electric motors.

Spring into serious savings with Minn Kota’s biggest deals of the season! Whether you’re upgrading your trolling motor or gearing up for tournament season, this is your moment to power up and save big.

MINN KOTA – INSTANT SAVINGS – NO REBATE HASSLE!



$500 OFF

Buy any Terrova QUEST model – Get $500 off instantly at time of purchase.

Up to $300 OFF Terrova Permanent Magnet Models

12V models – Save $100

24V models – Save $200

36V models – Save $300

$300 OFF Select Ultrex Models

24V or 36V Permanent Magnet – Save $300

24V or 36V QUEST – Save $300

—

Get reliability, GPS precision, and cutting-edge QUEST tech—and put a hefty chunk of cash back in your pocket.

Offer ends June 18, 2025

