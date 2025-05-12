I smelled burning plastic and realised my plug was melting!

Every year we see shocking pictures of boats destroyed by fire, the majority of them are electrical. I've had my own brush with potential boat fire due to electrical faults and failure to check on them. Here's some personal advise to all boat owners on what to look for and check regularly.

Electrical fires and faulty appliances – 52% risk factor

Electrical fires make up over half of all boat fires according to insurance information obtained by Boatus.com

I’m no stranger to the alarming whiff of burning plastic, when on more than one occasion one of my adapters has been overloaded (by accident) and caused a melted plug. I had to use an oven glove to wrench them apart quickly. I live onboard my boats, year round, and in the cooler Northern hemisphere I rely on a dehumidifier and electric heater when moored. It’s very easy to overload a power outlet or adapter. One year it was some fairy lights that tipped the balance around Christmastime. Another time it was routine maintenance that helped me discover an almost burned out shore power socket.

On another occasion, during an offshore passage I saw smoke coming from my USB charging device as a little salt water had gone into the connector by accident. It was a very close call. I pulled the device away from the power and removed the cable from the socket while smoke was whisping out of it. A runaway fire like that could have caused a catastrophe at sea.

High profile boat fires are often in the news, ripping through multiple boats in a yard or marina and they happen every year. More than half of them are caused by electrical fire, both DC and AC types. A little diligence can stop any fire from starting.

High risk items:

1. Inspect Wiring Regularly

Check for corrosion, brittle insulation, or frayed wires.

Look for discoloration or melting—signs of overheating.

Replace damaged or old wiring immediately using marine-grade wire.

2. Use Only Marine-Grade Electrical Components

Automotive or household parts can’t handle the marine environment.

Use marine-rated cables, connectors, and fuses that resist corrosion and meet ABYC standards.

3. Install Proper Fusing

Every circuit should have the correct fuse or circuit breaker, ideally as close to the power source as possible.

Over-fusing is a fire risk—never replace a fuse with one rated too high.

4. Keep Connections Dry and Secure

Use heat-shrink terminals and waterproof connectors.

Protect connections from moisture using dielectric grease or corrosion inhibitors.

Routinely check for loose terminals, especially in high-vibration areas.

5. Avoid DIY Shortcuts

If you’re not sure, consult a marine electrician.

Avoid twisting wires together or using household extension cords.

Ensure all work meets ABYC or ISO standards.

6. Maintain Your Battery System

Check terminals for corrosion and clean regularly.

Use proper cable sizes to prevent overheating.

Ensure batteries are securely mounted and vented (especially lead-acid types).

7. Install a Smoke Detector and Fire Extinguishers

Put a smoke detector in the engine room if possible.

Keep marine-rated extinguishers within easy reach.

Learn how to use them and check them annually.

8. Watch for Overloaded Circuits

Don’t plug too many devices into a single outlet or circuit.

Use load calculations to stay within your system’s capacity.

Avoid using high-draw appliances on circuits not rated for them.

9. Monitor for Heat

Touch panels and wiring enclosures occasionally—if they’re warm, there’s a problem.

Use infrared thermometers to detect hot spots before they become fire hazards.

10. Schedule Annual Electrical System Checks

Have a qualified marine electrician inspect your boat at least once a year.

They can identify hidden faults or degradation you might miss.