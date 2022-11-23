We have scoured Musto's sale to pick out the items we think are the best black friday Musto deals from shoreside clothing to technical wear

Musto is one of the UK’s best known sailing brands with a variety of clothing options from offshore racing kit, watersports and shoreside clothing, and accessories. They are also a big name in the equestrian world. The brand is running their own sale this week, so we’ve taken a look at their own offers and offers elsewhere to find the best Black Friday Musto deals currently on the market.

We have a lot of staff members who are active sailors and most of us have used Musto kit over the years in one form or another. Consistently, the brand has delivered high quality watersport clothing and they always do well in our tests. We may not have tested everything in this list, but we’re certain that whatever Musto deal you grab, you will be getting some high quality clothing or accessories.

Best Black Friday Musto deals

Women’s BR1 Inshore Jacket

I’ve got a Men’s BR1 jacket and it has always done me well when coastal cruising. The jacket is at the lower end of Musto’s offering for yacht clothing and, as such, you would not want to head a long way offshore in it – Musto sells it as an inshore jacket, so they are not claiming you would.

It’s waterproof and breathable and has a brightly coloured hood and cuff reflectors to make you easy to spot should you go overboard. All in all this is a great jacket so weekend sailing or coastal cruising.

Was: £220

Now: £176 View Deal

Men’s Marina Quilted Jacket 2.0

This quilted men’s jacket is water resistan, not fully waterproof so if you were going to wear it out on the water, it should be considered as a very warm mid-layer. But really, this is designed more as a shoreside winter jacket than active wear.

The insulation is 100% recycled, so you don’t have to worry about the creation of yet more plastic to fill in the down insulation.

Was: £220

Now: £154 View Deal

Men’s Marina Half Zip Knit

This winter-weight knitted sweater will help keep you warm this winter. I’ve got a couple of Musto knits and have always found them to be excellent winter clothes.

If I was looking to head out onto the water in something, I’d be looking for a more technical layer that offers breathability, fast drying, or waterproofing. But if I’m heading out to the pub of an evening to meet with friends I often pull out a musto jumper.

Was: £90

Now: £45 View Deal

Women’s Cable Knit Crew Neck

As with the men’s Musto knitted jumper above, this is not something you’d look to wear out on the water. Unlike the men’s version above, this sweater features a traditional cable knit pattern.

The jumper is available in either navy of cream – an option for those of you less likely to spill things down yourself than I am. The Black Friday offer on this jumper is only for sizes 14, 16 and 18.

Was: £70

Now: £42 View Deal