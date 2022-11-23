We have scoured Musto's sale to pick out the items we think are the best black friday Musto deals from shoreside clothing to technical wear
Musto is one of the UK’s best known sailing brands with a variety of clothing options from offshore racing kit, watersports and shoreside clothing, and accessories. They are also a big name in the equestrian world. The brand is running their own sale this week, so we’ve taken a look at their own offers and offers elsewhere to find the best Black Friday Musto deals currently on the market.
We have a lot of staff members who are active sailors and most of us have used Musto kit over the years in one form or another. Consistently, the brand has delivered high quality watersport clothing and they always do well in our tests. We may not have tested everything in this list, but we’re certain that whatever Musto deal you grab, you will be getting some high quality clothing or accessories.
Best Black Friday Musto deals
Women’s BR1 Inshore Jacket
I’ve got a Men’s BR1 jacket and it has always done me well when coastal cruising. The jacket is at the lower end of Musto’s offering for yacht clothing and, as such, you would not want to head a long way offshore in it – Musto sells it as an inshore jacket, so they are not claiming you would.
It’s waterproof and breathable and has a brightly coloured hood and cuff reflectors to make you easy to spot should you go overboard. All in all this is a great jacket so weekend sailing or coastal cruising.
Was: £220
Now: £176
Men’s Marina Quilted Jacket 2.0
This quilted men’s jacket is water resistan, not fully waterproof so if you were going to wear it out on the water, it should be considered as a very warm mid-layer. But really, this is designed more as a shoreside winter jacket than active wear.
The insulation is 100% recycled, so you don’t have to worry about the creation of yet more plastic to fill in the down insulation.
Was: £220
Now: £154
Men’s Marina Half Zip Knit
This winter-weight knitted sweater will help keep you warm this winter. I’ve got a couple of Musto knits and have always found them to be excellent winter clothes.
If I was looking to head out onto the water in something, I’d be looking for a more technical layer that offers breathability, fast drying, or waterproofing. But if I’m heading out to the pub of an evening to meet with friends I often pull out a musto jumper.
Was: £90
Now: £45
Women’s Cable Knit Crew Neck
As with the men’s Musto knitted jumper above, this is not something you’d look to wear out on the water. Unlike the men’s version above, this sweater features a traditional cable knit pattern.
The jumper is available in either navy of cream – an option for those of you less likely to spill things down yourself than I am. The Black Friday offer on this jumper is only for sizes 14, 16 and 18.
Was: £70
Now: £42
Nautic Zephyr shoe
These shoes from Musto should work as well for day sailing as they will around the marina. If you are looking for a shoe that works best on deck, then you might want to consider something with a razor cut sole – which I’ve always found to be best for grip on wet surfaces.
But these shoes have a removable insole, to help dry out if they get wet and the canvas upper should dry quicker than standard trainers should they get wet. It should be noted that not all sizes are available in the sale when we checked.
Was: £65
Now: £39