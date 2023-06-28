4th July Paddle board deals: All the best SUP offers

Whether you're looking to get out in the water in a group, pick up a regular paddle board deal or try a new type of paddle board, there are plenty of sale options this year for your needs. We take a look at the best options

The 4th of July is fast approaching and many companies are running a variety of sales to get you on the water on the cheap this Independence Day. There’s a large number of inflatable paddle board deals to get you out on the water and off on an adventure.

Some of the paddle board deals on offer are perfect for beginners, with the Walmart 10.8ft inflatable paddle board kit nicely fitting that brief (and is very easy on the wallet). Others such as Isle’s Megalodon have been specifically released at a discount for the 4th of July and offer an effective floating platform for all your on-the-water 4th July plans.

4th July Paddle Board Deals