4th July Paddle board deals: All the best SUP offers

Whether you're looking to get out in the water in a group, pick up a regular paddle board deal or try a new type of paddle board, there are plenty of sale options this year for your needs. We take a look at the best options
The 4th of July is fast approaching and many companies are running a variety of sales to get you on the water on the cheap this Independence Day. There’s a large number of inflatable paddle board deals to get you out on the water and off on an adventure.
Some of the paddle board deals on offer are perfect for beginners, with the Walmart 10.8ft inflatable paddle board kit nicely fitting that brief (and is very easy on the wallet). Others such as Isle’s Megalodon have been specifically released at a discount for the 4th of July and offer an effective floating platform for all your on-the-water 4th July plans.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
4th July Paddle Board Deals
Isle Stars and Stripes Megalodon LE – now $740, was $1,495, save 51%
If you’re going to celebrate the 4th of July by picking up a new paddle board, then you might as well really show off your patriotic side and grab this Stars and Stripes 4th of July Board specially released for Independence Day with a special discount on the days leading up to the celebration. This absolutely monster SUP is 15ft and can carry up to 6 adults, so it’s really something between a paddle board and a floating celebration pontoon. Obviously the size will have an effect on convenience and it’s performance characteristics, but if you want something to play on the water with, then this is for you.
Walmart 10.8 ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board – now $159.99, was $369.99, save 56%
This inflatable stand up paddle board from Walmart is a beginner board and, as is often the case with paddle boards aimed at the new paddler, comes with a variety of extras, meaning you have all you need to get out in the water straight away. Paddle boards are always a compromise in one direction or another and the size and depth of this option will likely make it susceptible to cross-winds and not all that manoeuvrable. However, it also means this will be very stable making it a great platform to get paddling. The board comes with carry bag, pump, leash, paddle, and even a dry bag to store your phone etc.
Goplus 11′ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board – now $159.99, was $370, save 50%
Another American flag-themed paddle board comes from Walmat – though unlike Isle’s offering above it was not launched specifically for the 4th July. At 11ft, it’s still on the large size for a paddle board so will happily carry two smaller adults. It’s a beginner board and comes with everything you need to get started paddling. It also comes with three fins, which will help directional stability – at the cost of some manoeuvrability.
Surftech Alta Air-Travel 10’2″ Inflatable SUP – now $399.93, was $800.00, save 50%
There are plenty of paddleboard deals in the REI.com 4th of July sale too. The biggest saving we could find was on this 10’2” inflatable board from Surftech. Suitable for both recreational and touring use, this board is made from 20% algae biomass to reduce the amount of non-biodegradable PVC used in its construction.
Red Paddle Co Voyager 12’6″ Inflatable SUP – now $1,018.93, was $1,699.00, save 40%
Consistently rated by our reviewers as one of the best SUP brands, Red Paddle Co is taking part in the 4th of July sale on REI.com. As the name suggests, the Voyager board is a serious piece of kit for long-distance paddling and with a more than $600 reduction, this is a great time to invest in one.
Isle Switch Inflatable Paddle Board – now $795, was $995, save 20%
The Switch paddle board from US brand Isle, which they call a ‘hybrid watercraft’, was launched back in late 2022. The inflatable board doubles as both kayak and paddle board, with attachment points for a couple of seats meaning it can covert into a sit-on-top kayak. This is not the first paddle board to have attachment options, but unlike most, the seat is included in this set – along with bag, paddle, pump, etc.
