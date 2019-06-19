How to follow the Round the Island Race 2019 – a spectator’s guide

Don't miss any of the action from the Round the Island Race 2019 with this spectator's guide. We outline the various ways you can keep up to date with the race from shoreside or from home
Race start time: 0730 (UTC)
On the Isle of Wight? Watch from ashore…
As the excitement builds you will want a fantastic vantage point to watch the action. The table below outlines the best viewing points at each stage of the race along with directions of how to get to them. Prepare yourself to race around the island yourself by road or find a spot and stick to it, it’s up to you!
|Cowes (Start)
|0730 – 0910
|Via Ward Avenue, Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht Squadron.
|Sconce Point
|0900 – 1130
|From Yarmouth, drive towards Freshwater. Turn right after 1/2 mile and follow signs to Fort Victoria.
|The Needles
|0930 – 1200
|From Freshwater or Totland follow signs to the Needles Car Park. Park and walk up West High Down to Needles Battery. Best view to south of Coast Guard Station.
|Chilton Chine
|1015 – 1330
|Situated on the cliffs near Brighstone is Chilton Chine (accessible from the Military Road). It has a terrific view of the boats as they sail by.
|St Catherine’s Point
|1100 – 1500
|From Freshwater, Rookley or Ventnor go to Niton. Take loop road to Buddle Inn. Park and walk down cliffs by lighthouse.
|Ventnor
|1115 – 1530
|Park on Cliff at West End of Esplanade.
|Bonchurch
|1130 – 1600
|Take lane down to sea opposite Bonchurch pond. Take left turn and park in car park at bottom, which is best view.
|Culver Down
|1200 – 1730
|From Brading, take Bembridge road. After 1 mile, turn right and follow sign for Culver (on a bend, and lane hairpins up!)
|Ryde Pier
|1300 – 1900
|From Ryde Esplanade, drive up pier and park at end. Parking for 1 hour.
|Cowes (Finish)
|1030 – 2200
|Via Ward Ave., Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht Squadron.
Alternatively you can stay in the Race Village, located on the Parade in Cowes, where there will be live entertainment, food and drink, and the chance to chat with race sponsors Helly Hansen, Raymarine and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
But if you’re not lucky enough to be there in person when the starting cannon fires, don’t worry – there are plenty of ways to follow the race, no matter where you are.
Online coverage
There are a selection of ways to follow on the official Round the Island Race website, including regular news updates and GPS tracking.
Social media
You’ll also be able to follow the event on Twitter using the hashtag #raceforall for race updates and via the official Facebook page. The best photos from the day can also be found on the official Round the Island Race Instagram page.