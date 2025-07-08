I’ve been eyeing this Cressi dry backpack and it’s finally on sale

This Prime Day, get 26% off the stylish Octopus Dry Backpack from trusted Italian dive brand Cressi. It's the perfect blend of style and substance.

If you’ve been looking for a dry backpack from a reputable, tried and true dive brand, this is your chance to pick a a really neat one from Cressi.

With its sleek design and bright octopus graphic, this versatile waterproof backpack always catches my eye whenever I come across it in chandlers and dive shops. It’s a piece of truly stylish kit from one of my favourite brands.

This Prime Day, you can grab one for 26% off.

Cressi Octopus Dry Backpack – Was £53.69 Now £39.49

This dry bag from trusted dive brand Cressi is one of the most stylish waterproof backpack options out there. With a smooth finish, plenty of handy straps, and a truly sleek design, you can get both style and substance at a discount price. View Deal

As both a sailor and free diver, Cressi is one of my go-to brands for marine kit.

I know I can trust whatever I’m using once I see that mermaid logo. I grew up wearing their masks and fins, and later became a fan of their wetsuits. I also like to support local brands whenever possible, and Cressi just happens to be from my home region in Italy.

Founded by two brothers in Genoa, Italy in 1946, it started out making masks and spear guns. Throughout its expansion over the next 70 plus years, the business has remained family owned. It has resisted outsourcing its production, and still keeps its main offices and production facilities in Ligury– not too far from the beautiful and iconic Promontory of Portofino where the Cressi brothers did a lot of their diving!

I love that their products and history are so deeply tied to the place where I learned to love the sea. Cressi started as a brand made by divers, for divers, before it became a trusted go-to for all kinds of watersport enthusiasts.

Whether you’re new to the brand or already a fan, this dry backpack sure is pretty tempting.

The Octopus Dry Backpack

Each one is made of thick, 100% waterproof PVC tarpaulin, with seamless seams and a smooth external finish.

At 30l, it’s a versatile size. It’s lightweight and can stretch to fit plenty of kit, but it won’t take up unnecessary room if underfilled. The classic dry bag roll-top is an easy seal and guarantees no leakage.

I find most dry bags a little too minimalistic on the options for handling, particularly once they start to get full. With padded shoulder straps and plenty of side handles to grab, this one makes for much more comfortable carrying wherever you may be. It’s not a bad size for a carry-on, either. It seems roomy, versatile, resistant, and made for easy travelling.

The sleek design is what draws me most of all. Dry bags can be quite a plain, functional item, but this one’s striking black and red octopus graphic sets it a part from other comparable models. (For fans of archaeology, it even reminds me of the octopi on Minoan vases!). It’s sure to catch eyes in any dive spot, or whenever you’re on the go.

The Octopus Dry Backpack seems high quality, iconic, and long lasting. I’ll probably take advantage of the lower price and pick one up this Prime Day, too.

