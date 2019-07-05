17 facts you may not know about the Rolex Fastnet Race

11. While many sailors view the iconic Fastnet Rock as the halfway point it is, in fact, further than halfway and the remaining distance is significantly shorter than the length taken to reach ‘the rock’.

12. The Fastnet lighthouse was the last sight of Ireland for emigrants sailing to America. It first shone its light on New Year’s Day 1854.

13. The lighthouse on Fastnet Rock originally had six keepers, with four on the rock at a time with the other two on leave. Each man did four weeks on, two weeks off.

14. The smallest yacht in the fleet this year is the 29.5ft sloop Freedom (GBR), owned by David O’Shea, while the smallest IRC yacht is the 30.67ft Bespoke (GBR), a Humphreys 30 owned by Neal Brewer.

15. The largest yacht is the 105ft Sodebo Ultim’ 3 (FRA), Thomas Coville’s brand new trimaran, which is capable of projected speeds of between 45 to 50 knots!

They’ll be facing off against another foiling trimaran, the 98ft Macif (FRA), skippered by Francois Gabart. Both racers stand a good chance of smashing the course record.

16. The leg aross the Celtic Sea to (and from!) the Fastnet Rock is known to be unpredictable and challenging. The competitors are exposed to fast moving Atlantic weather systems and the fleet often encounter tough conditions.

17. The first Fastnet race in 1925 consisted mainly of cruising yachts.While the faster yachts had finished, some of the slower entries were hit by high winds and uncomfortable seas. Two boats retired and one made such slow progress that she was unable to reach the finishing line before the timekeepers had gone home.

