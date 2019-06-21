DNA G4: 40ft catamaran offers touchscreen auto-foiling experience

The G4 is a 40ft foiling catamaran, the latest version of which features a fully automated foil control system designed to make foiling accessible to crews with all levels of experience

The G4 has had an interesting start in life. The first G4 was sold by Gunboat, and the bright orange Timbalero III made a very public debut at Les Voiles de St Barth in 2015, when she spectacularly capsized.

But Timbalero III also caught plenty of people’s eyes for her radically different sailing experience. One of them was Larry Page, CEO and founder of Google, and a fully paid-up member of the San Francisco Bay foiling kitesurfing community, which sees some of Silicon Valley’s biggest tech billionaires take to the waters around Alcatraz every Thursday night to go kite foiling. Page placed an order for the second foiling G4.

Then Gunboat went bankrupt. Dutch company DNA, the performance sailing arm of Holland Composites, which had initially been involved in the development and build of the G4, bought the rights to sell the catamarans. The rebrand meant that the pause button was pushed briefly, but when work resumed there was the opportunity to not only incorporate some of the lessons learned from St Barth, but also to do something even more radical.

A boat that drives itself

The new brief, according to Thijs van Riemsdijk of DNA, was to make the G4 like the latest Tesla, the self-driving car. At the time, the DNA team in Lelystad, a small industrial city in the Netherlands, had not even seen the latest Tesla, but since then they have worked to develop a near self-foiling yacht.

The latest generation G4 has kept the same hull, mast and J-shaped daggerboard foils as the first boat, but the control systems are wholly different.

A specially developed onboard operating system is controlled by a touchscreen. Before sailing, the helmsman chooses from one of four modes: ‘low riding’ or non-foiling; ‘foiling cruise’; ‘foiling sport’; or ‘race’ mode. Each of the four modes is pre-calibrated to that owner’s preferences and abilities.

A gyro installed under the rotating mast monitors pitch, heel angle and velocity, and each mode has pre-set optimum speeds, rates of acceleration, and heel angles. There are hydraulic rams controlling the daggerboard height, mainsheet and traveller position. Electric actuators on the daggerboards and T-foil rudders allow them to be finely trimmed at the touch of a button. Positioning and rake settings are displayed on 10 inch Sailmon screens in the cockpit.

Or for a more hands-off approach, in ‘auto-trim’ mode the G4 operating system automatically trims both mainsail and foil height and rake to maintain a smooth, even flight. It is truly futuristic stuff. If the boat’s gyro senses that it is heeling too far or too rapidly, the ‘auto-dump’ function kicks in, easing mainsheet and traveller and retracting the daggerboards.

There are also large red safety buttons in the cockpit and saloon, which can be used to manually activate the ‘dump’ function. However, Mischa Heemskerk, the professional sailor and foiling expert who works with DNA to test their fleet of foiling boats, says the system response speed is much faster than a person in most situations – he described it as putting an ABS braking system into a Ferrari.

Testing the limits

Over months of development and testing the team has thoroughly explored the limits of the ‘auto dump’ system, from conservative modes to sailing the boat much more aggressively than any private owner would – Heemskerk is an A Class world champion and Olympic coach.

Before going out for the day, a simple ‘double click’ set-up adjusts the pre-programmed settings for the day’s conditions, including wind strength and all-up weight, depending how many crew and guests are aboard (the G4 weighs just 4.3 tonnes).

The G4 will foil once wind speeds get up to around 17-18 knots (DNA suggest a maximum wind strength of 30 knots). In ‘foiling cruise’ mode she’ll get up to 30 knots of boatspeed, but in ‘sport’ or ‘race’ mode has the potential to hit 39-40 knots.

Once underway the G4’s real party trick is not only maintaining stable flight in a straight line, but also controlling the foils into and out of a tack or gybe. Hit the ‘Tack’ button, slow down, then push the tiller away and the G4 automated system will lift and lower the boards through the tack. This was, unsurprising, one of the hardest bits of the software development to get right. It can also be stopped mid-way through the manoeuvre.

The power demands of the controls mean that the new G4 has a bank of lithium batteries, as well as a generator. It should be able to sail for one or two days without needing the generator. The systems have increased the overall weight of the G4, but van Riemsdijk says that in real terms it means the G4 needs just 1 more knot of wind to foil.

The team has worked hard to strike a balance between automation, and maintaining the fun sensation of sailing a foiling cat. Heemskerk says they focussed on making it feel intuitive. There is also a jib and either fractional or masthead Code 0 on manual winches, giving the crew something to do other than enjoy the ride. If the owner’s demands change, the pre-programmed settings can be modified remotely.

Remotely optimised foiling

Automated foiling systems that can be remotely optimised sound like the preserve of the America’s Cup. The DNA team did call in some expertise from programmers who had worked with Groupama Team France, and discovered they had arrived at quite similar solutions on the G4, albeit for very different functions.

The G4 could theoretically raise its performance yet further, with the potential to set up the angles of attack on each rudder independently, giving a differential variable. That, Heemskerk explains, may be possible in future, but would require additional load cells to manage the associated rig loads.

The G4 is primarily a cruising boat with performance that exceeds 99% of racers. You can either have a lot of fun going nowhere in particular, or use the G4’s mile-eating abilities to cover a lot of water in a short time.

The interior is not luxurious, with the focus on outdoor living. The cockpit is vast, with easily enough room to have more than a dozen friends or family out for a day sail. There is also an outdoor galley area with fridge, two burner hob and sink.

The pilothouse has full height headroom in the centre, with a large saloon table and seating. Either side of the central seating are queen-sized double beds, with fabric partitions for privacy, although they are more akin to camping than separate cabins. There is also a single berth abaft in each hull, again with canvas enclosures.

In one hull is a carbon heads, “The world’s first fully foiling toilet,” Heemskeerk jokes. For bathing, it’s a solar shower over the trampoline.

The owner of the second G4 is unlikely to care about the creature comforts, however. When I visited DNA they were in the midst of building a gigantic carbon cradle for the G4 to be placed onto her new owner’s superyacht helipad. There the G4 can sit, rig up, ready to be craned into the water like a giant dinghy for an afternoon of foiling fun.

Specification

LOA: 12.14m (39ft 10in)

LWL: 12.74m (41ft 10in)

Beam: 6.78m (22ft 3in)

Draught: 0.6-2m (2ft-7ft11in)

Displacement (lightship): 2,835kg 6,250lb

Mainsail area: 73m2 (786ft2)

Jib area: 32m2 (345ft2)

Fractional Code Zero area: 39m2 (420ft2)

Masthead Code Zero area: 115m2 (1,238ft2)

Price (approx): €1,000,000-€1,500,000