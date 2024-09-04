Louis Vuitton Cup Racing Abandoned Due to Severe Weather

After yesterday's lightning storm caused the abandonment of Louis Vuitton Cup racing, organisers have cancelled racing today as severe conditions are due to continue in Barcelona

Racing in the Louis Vuitton Cup’s second Round Robin was canceled again today, Wednesday 4 September in Barcelona due to severe weather conditions.

Following yesterday’s dramatic abandonment, which included a lightning strike near Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, during the second race of the day, the Race Committee has called off all racing today. Winds gusting up to 50 knots offshore and an advancing storm front led to this decision, with updates to the schedule expected soon, but tomorrow’s reserve day is expected to be utilised to catch up on the racing.

The Official Race Village and Fanzones were also closed due to the forecast of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms.

Yesterday’s action began the second Round Robin of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series, which runs until Sunday, September 8. With elimination looming for the Challenger with the fewest wins, every race is crucial.

In Race 16, Alinghi Red Bull Racing secured a much-needed win against Orient Express Racing Team, who struggled with technical issues and failed to capitalise on their straight-line speed advantage.

Race 17 between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli saw intense competition, with the Italians gaining the upper hand before a lightning strike forced the race abandoned, though the winwas awarded to to Luna Rossa after it was the Kiwi team who were first to withdraw from the lightning affected race. Both teams demonstrated their skill in tricky conditions, but Luna Rossa proved faster and more decisive in the fluctuating winds.

With more challenging weather expected, the teams will need to stay sharp as the Louis Vuitton Cup progresses.

