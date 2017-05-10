Spirit Yachts starts construction on Spirit 111 – one of the largest single-masted wooden yachts ever

Toby Hodges

Ipswich boatbuilder collaborates with Rhoades Young on most ambitious yacht to date

Ipswich-based modern classic builders Spirit Yachts has started construction on its largest project to date, a 34m sloop, Spirit 111. The project will be one of the largest single-masted wooden yachts ever built in the UK and sees the yard’s first partnership with interior superyacht design specialists Rhoades Young.

Like all large Spirits, the 111 will be built in wood epoxy composite on stainless steel space frames, and there is a strong focus on it being as eco-friendly as possible. An electric drive system powered by four lithium battery banks that regenerate when under sail will enable the owner to spend long periods of time onboard using minimal fuel.

New gorgeous Spirit 74 displays not only beauty but impressive engineering

Spirit says that air conditioning, generators and water heaters will be set up to reduce power consumption.

“We are delighted to be working with Rhoades Young on Spirit Yachts’s first collaboration with an external design agency,” said Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan. “We have created an aesthetically beautiful, lightweight yacht that will be easy to handle with minimal crew.”

The Spirit 111 will be set up for cruising and racing, with carbon spars and hydraulic winches. It is due to launch in the summer of 2019.

Spirit Yachts – sail and power – through history

From the Spirit 54, also known as Soufrière, which starred in James Bond’s Casino Royale, to the much-awaited Spirit 52, it is sometimes hard to believe that Spirit Yachts was only founded in 1993.

The first yacht built by Spirit Yachts in 1993, the Spirit 37 embodies Spirit’s core principles of beauty, style and performance. A stunning day racer, the Spirit 37s can be seen competing successfully in classic regattas all over the world.

Originally designed and built by Spirit Yachts in 1999 for a Swedish owner, Ali Baba is the first and only existing Spirit P35 to date. This stunning day/weekend cruiser was recently bought by a British customer who brought her 1,200 miles back across the North Sea to the UK from Halden in southern Norway. Following a refit in the Spirit yard, the re-named Amelia set off for the south coast, where she is now used for family cruising on the Hamble river.

Eleven Spirit 46s have been built to date, which is testament to her classical elegant lines and racing performance. Built for speed (she can regularly achieve speeds of 18+ knots) and weighing only 4.5 tonnes (of which half is her keel), the Spirit 46 offers comfortable accommodation for up to five people and ample galley space. With all controls led aft to the cockpit, short-handed or single-handed sailing is accomplished with ease, whilst a full regatta can be undertaken with a crew of just four.
