Spirit Yachts starts construction on Spirit 111 – one of the largest single-masted wooden yachts ever

Ipswich boatbuilder collaborates with Rhoades Young on most ambitious yacht to date

Ipswich-based modern classic builders Spirit Yachts has started construction on its largest project to date, a 34m sloop, Spirit 111. The project will be one of the largest single-masted wooden yachts ever built in the UK and sees the yard’s first partnership with interior superyacht design specialists Rhoades Young.

Like all large Spirits, the 111 will be built in wood epoxy composite on stainless steel space frames, and there is a strong focus on it being as eco-friendly as possible. An electric drive system powered by four lithium battery banks that regenerate when under sail will enable the owner to spend long periods of time onboard using minimal fuel.

Spirit says that air conditioning, generators and water heaters will be set up to reduce power consumption.

“We are delighted to be working with Rhoades Young on Spirit Yachts’s first collaboration with an external design agency,” said Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan. “We have created an aesthetically beautiful, lightweight yacht that will be easy to handle with minimal crew.”

The Spirit 111 will be set up for cruising and racing, with carbon spars and hydraulic winches. It is due to launch in the summer of 2019.

From the Spirit 54, also known as Soufrière, which starred in James Bond’s Casino Royale, to the much-awaited Spirit 52, it is sometimes hard to believe that Spirit Yachts was only founded in 1993.