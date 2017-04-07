First look videos from on board Hanse 588 and Hanse 675

Our first look on board the two new big boats from Hanse Yachts. Watch our walk-through videos of the Hanse 588 and the Hanse 675.

The Düsseldorf Boat Show in January presented the opportunity to have a good look over the latest and largest new models from Hanse – a yard renowned for producing trendsetting large production yachts with contemporary deck and interior layouts.

The new Judel/Vrolijk designed 588 and the flagship 675 – the first of which launched a year ago in Turkey – are similar to each other in style and format.

Introducing Hanse 588

For the 588, Hanse used the same hull mould of its enormously popular 575 (which it has kept in production), with a modernised interior and deck plan.

Both new models offer dinghy garages for different sized Williams jet tenders, flat decks with plenty of sun lounging space, and options for wet bars and grills in the cockpits.

Both cockpits are designed for socialising and entertaining, offering plenty of space, plus hard-top style biminis that promote outdoor living during the day or evening.

“As builders we spend years on design and build, only for local yards to then retrofit a sprayhood and bimini – which can look ugly,” says Dr Jens Gerhardt, CEO of Hanse Yachts.

Hanse’s answer is the hard top on the 675, which includes a soft central bimini section that slides open. The structure is designed to support the mainsheet traveller, and can incorporate lights and speakers.

Owners can also choose to mount as many as three 21in multifunction screens in the cockpit for use as plotters or TVs, complete with surround sound speakers.

Introducing Hanse 675

Below deck, a large proportion of the huge (30sq metre) saloon on the 675 is reserved for the L-shape sofa – part of the dining area to port.

“It’s a modern way of looking at it as a chill-out saloon,” says Dr Gerhardt, however, this does create a large open space at the base of the companionway, which could be tricky to negotiate when the yacht is heeling. A large electric skylight offers additional ventilation.

The layout of the 675 caters for a crew of three with a complete separate living area aft, minimising disturbance for the guest areas.

The interior of the 588 is a step up, compared to the 575. This includes a ‘silent master cabin’, which is located away from all noise-making appliances and surrounded with acoustic insulation, plus a novel, round stone shower in the master en-suite.

Starting at €600k less than the 675, the 588 is bound to be popular choice.

Prices ex VAT: €399,000 and €999,000. www.hanseyachts.com

Dimensions: Hanse 588

LOA 17.20m (56ft 5in)

LWL 15.15m (49ft 8in)

Beam 5.20m (17ft 0in)

Displacement 19,800kg (43,651lb)

Dimensions: Hanse 675

LOA 21.10m (69ft 2in)

LWL 19.20m (63ft 0in)

Beam 5.90m (19ft 4in)

Displacement 34,500kg (76,059lb)