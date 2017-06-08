A quick video tour aboard the latest new addition to the Catana range of cruising catamarans.

Catana now has two distinct styles in its catamaran range and this new 53 very much shares the newer, boxy, angular design of the larger models (62, 70).

The smaller and more traditional looking 47 and 42 will presumably follow suit in time.

The aesthetics and high topsides help create good bridgedeck clearance and plenty of accommodation (and height) in the hulls.

Catanas are built for long-range cruising but with a performance edge, hence they have a relatively light displacement and stiff build policy including the use of long, curved daggerboards.

Catana builds its hulls and decks in foam sandwich infusion and uses carbon fibre around critical areas like chainplates, stiffeners and the mast base as well as for the coachroof.

The 53 has a flush-level bridgedeck, on which saloon, galley and cockpit share a wonderfully spacious open-plan layout. Of note are the huge front windows that include large opening sections to negate the need for air conditioning when there is breeze.

The saloon includes a small forward-facing navstation and the galley has a practical island or U-shape layout.

The three cabin accommodation (plus option for crew cabin in the starboard forepeak) felt very spacious.

Catana 53 specifications

LOA: 16.18m (53ft 1in)

Beam: 8.65m (28ft 5in)

Displacement: 14T (30,865lb)

Draught: 1.43m to 3.60m (4ft 8in to 11ft 10in)

Price: €1.1m ex VAT

www.catana.com

Beam: 8.65m (28ft 5in)

