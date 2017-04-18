Endurance is a 110m expedition superyacht concept with styling inspired by Airstream

Expedition yachts take all shapes and sizes these days but practical necessity and reliability look to have been given prominence by the design consortium behind this new concept.

Here is an expedition yacht with a difference – namely, its size. Were this to be built it would be second only in size to the world’s largest sailing vessel, Sailing Yacht A (142.81m).

Endurance is all about independence and the ability for a luxury superyacht to really go off-grid. She has the capacity to carry sufficient stores for owner, guests and 35 crew to cruise unassisted for three months.

She has a 6,000 mile range – or a return trip across the Atlantic – under power at 16 knots.

The concept originally came from superyacht captain Lars van Dinther. Together with design consultant Steve Howard he wanted to create something special and something speculative, a project they could have control of – free from the constraints of an owner’s personal vision.

As Howard remarked “we wanted to push the boat out a bit.”

Howard put together a design focus team called ‘EDGE’ (Endurance Design Group Exec), which includes Dykstra Naval Architects that did the hull lines and rig design, plus Mark Berryman and Andy Moore, both of whom Howard previously worked with at H2 Yacht Design.

They developed the lines plan, built a model and produced a detailed and workable plan and renderings to illustrate the project. Obviously at this scale, an owner would be able to specify all sorts of luxury items for the deck and interior.

The look is deliberately workmanlike. The deckhouse styling, for example, was inspired by the American Airstream caravan. “It’s seriously ocean going – designed to stay away from shipyards and marinas,” says Howard.

The tumblehome helps retain a classic yacht feel, but there’s no doubting the futuristic style – the remarkable glass transom for example resembles the mouth of a whale shark.

The deck of the Endurance is designed to separate crew from guests by keeping the navigation areas in and around the main wheelhouse forward. The aft end of the yacht is reserved for the privacy of owner and guests. www.syendurance.com.